Tracy Cortez prepares to face Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada in a flyweight fight during the Noche UFC event at T-Mobile Arena on September 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Five Tracy Cortez Fights To Watch

Tracy Cortez Steps Into Her First UFC Main Event Against Rose Namajunas This Saturday. Look Back At Some Of Her Previous Bouts That Led Her To This Point
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Jul. 10, 2024

Tracy Cortez has made a steady climb up the ranks since earning her UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2019. Her decision win over Mariya Agapova put her in position, and she also won over many fans when they heard her story, which included a teary tribute to her late brother Jose, who passed away due to cancer in 2011. 

Her making it to the UFC was also her brother’s dream, and Cortez has honored her late sibling well since joining the organization. 

After starting out at bantamweight, Cortez has found a home back in the flyweight division, and she has her biggest opportunity to date as she steps in for the injured Maycee Barber to headline a fight night against former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in Denver on July 13. 

Tracy Cortez celebrates after defeating Mariya Agapova in their flyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series Week Six at the UFC Apex on July 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/DWCS LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Before Cortez makes the second-to-last walk of the night, take a look at the body of work that led her to this major chance to ascend the rankings.

vs Vanessa Melo

With high expectations going into her UFC debut, Cortez had a hard-fought battle against Vanessa Melo in Melo’s backyard of Sao Paulo, Brazil. The contest was a tight one, but once Cortez mixed things up and implemented her grappling, she was able to wrest control of the fight. 

Tracy Cortez punches Vanessa Melo of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ibirapuera Gymnasium on November 16, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Zuffa LLC)
vs Stephanie Egger

Cortez’s reputation as a fundamentally sound wrestler with great ability to maintain control grew greatly in her decision win over Stephanie Egger on Fight Island. Each round looked eerily similar to the one before — with Cortez getting Egger to the mat before maintaining control and dishing enough damage while on top.

Tracy Cortez punches Stephanie Egger of Switzerland in their women's bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 11, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
vs Justine Kish

Facing a wily veteran in Justine Kish, Cortez aced another test while handling Kish’s ability to scramble, even on the bottom. While Cortez maintained control for the first round, Kish’s defense held up better in the second, forcing Cortez to adjust. The third round was the toughest yet for Cortez in the Octagon, but she was able to bring it home on the scorecards.

Tracy Cortez reacts after her decision victory over Justine Kish in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
vs Melissa Gatto

Fighting in her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, Cortez once again got her wrestling going early against Melissa Gatto. However, Gatto pushed back and found success with her own grappling, proving Cortez was in for a difficult battle. Fighting out of an armbar, Cortez was able to find success with her hands to chain together her wrestling, and despite Gatto’s submission attempts, she was in dominant position for most of the rest of the fight. 

Tracy Cortez punches Melissa Gatto of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

In what was likely sharpest display yet, Cortez displayed slick boxing against Jasmine Jasudavicius, hurting the Canadian several times across 15 minutes. It was exactly the performance Cortez hoped for in front of the Noche UFC crowd, and it was enough to secure her fifth win in the Octagon.

Full Fight | Tracy Cortez vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez, live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on July 13, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Tracy Cortez
UFC Denver
