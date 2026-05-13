Five Things To Know About Melquizael Costa

However, Costa found his feet in a real way in 2025. In four appearances, Costa picked up four wins, including two finishes over Andre Fili and Morgan Charriere to become one of the more intriguing prospects in the featherweight division. The 29-year-old kept the momentum rolling into 2026 as he became the first person to stop veteran Dan Ige with a wicked spinning back kick.

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The division was officially put on notice, and Costa gets his first opportunity to headline an event as he takes on perennial top 10 member Arnold Allen in the Meta APEX on May 16.

Before Costa makes the penultimate walk of the evening, here are five things you should know about the Brazilian upstart: