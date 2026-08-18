Five Things To Know Before UFC Sacramento

Although the dust is still settling on the happenings in Philadelphia at UFC 330, the dedicated MMA fanbase in Northern California gets a treat of a card before the UFC goes abroad for a couple of weeks.

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Here are some of the headlines to know before August 22:

Middleweight Chaos

The hope for a main event is a mixture of action and stakes that creates a buzzing tension heading into the opening round, and the headliner between Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez and Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues is exactly that. They each boast seven finishes inside the Octagon with the kind of well-rounded skill sets that should push the other into uncomfortable, and thus thrilling, spaces.