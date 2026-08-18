Five Things To Know Before UFC Sacramento

As the Octagon returns to Sacramento for the first time since July 2019, the promotion’s calendar continues a busy stretch to conclude the summer. UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues marks UFC’s second week away from its home base in Las Vegas, a run that will continue through UFC 331 in Los Angeles, including events in Shanghai, Paris and Glendale.
Although the dust is still settling on the happenings in Philadelphia at UFC 330, the dedicated MMA fanbase in Northern California gets a treat of a card before the UFC goes abroad for a couple of weeks.
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Here are some of the headlines to know before August 22:
Middleweight Chaos
The hope for a main event is a mixture of action and stakes that creates a buzzing tension heading into the opening round, and the headliner between Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez and Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues is exactly that. They each boast seven finishes inside the Octagon with the kind of well-rounded skill sets that should push the other into uncomfortable, and thus thrilling, spaces.
Hernandez, coming off a loss to current champion Sean Strickland that snapped an 8-fight winning streak, is desperate to reassert himself in the title picture. He gets the benefit of fighting close to home, and he’ll look to weaponize his pace and pressure against the dangerous Rodrigues, who won three fights on the bounce. The Brazilian is a true knockout artist with 12 of his 19 wins coming due to strikes, but he also has a wicked jiu-jitsu pedigree that should test Hernandez’s more swarming approach.
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With Strickland back on the perch at 185 pounds, Hernandez needs to make his results count, which is to say he needs to make a statement. On the other side, Rodrigues can catapult himself into the thick of the crowded championship queue. It should be a fun one.
DWCS Season 10 Alum… already?
Just two weeks into the 10th season of Dana White’s Contender Series, the season will have its first alumnus make their promotional debut as heavyweight Anthony Wint spins it forward following his 34-second knockout on August 11.
Wint, a former professional football player who spent time with the New York Jets, is undefeated as a mixed martial artist, with five of his seven wins coming via knockout, and isn’t shy about his ambitions. He asked for a fight after earning his contract, and he gets it in the form of Terrance Chatman, who recently scored a TKO win via leg kicks under the Fury FC banner.
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Heavyweight is always wanting for young and exciting talents, and 2026 has sneakily started to replenish those ranks. If Wint can score his second win in 11 days, he could earn himself an even brighter spotlight later this year.
High Stakes At Heavyweight
Despite the fun influx of talent in the heavyweight division, veteran Serghei Spivac is hoping to climb his way back into the ever-shuffling title picture when he grants Vitor Petrino a shot at the division’s elite.
Spivac recently earned a bounce-back win over Ante Delija, his first victory since August 2024. It wasn’t flashy, but it showed levels, and he’ll need to do that again against Petrino, who is looking for his fourth win in as many walks as a heavyweight. Petrino, who amassed a 4-2 record at 205 pounds, looks rejuvenated. Back-to-back finishes against Austen Lane and Thomas Petersen certainly help one’s attitude, as did his gritty effort against Steven Asplund. Petrino, 28, could shake things up greatly should he get his hand raised against the always-tricky Spivac.
Lightweights Trying To Break Out
Thirty isn’t necessarily old in the fight game, but it is when fighters should start taking their final form in their prime. That’s where Chris “Taco” Padilla and Nasrat Haqparast find themselves when they meet in Sacramento.
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Padilla quietly built a 4-0 record since joining the roster in April 2024, beating the likes of Jai Herbert and Ismael Bonfim. However, his momentum halted when he fought MarQuel Mederos to a majority draw and missed weight. He’ll look to reconjure that steam against Haqparast, who is nearing nine years on the roster despite turning 31 on fight night. He seemed to have put everything together over the last few years, collecting five wins in a row. However, he ran into Quillan Salkilld’s shin at UFC 321, suffering just his second career knockout loss. This matchup against Padilla feels crucial for Haqparast’s hopes of making a push toward the rankings sooner rather than later.
Keepin’ It Crispy
As the flyweight division awaits Valentina Shevchenko’s next title defense (presumably against top contender Natalia Silva), the division is primed for some shuffling. Alexa Grasso and Manon Fiorot duel at Noche UFC in September, and Erin Blanchfield remains booked against Jasmine Jasudavicius in October.
However, outside of the rankings, the fighter who seems on their way to making enough noise to get a shout at the top 15 is “Crispy” Carly Judice. The 27-year-old is coming off three wins in a row, including two bonus-earning knockouts in 2025. She outworked Juliana Miller to a decision win in February, and the Louisiana native is now set to face the undefeated Jeisla Santos in what shapes up as a sneaky-fun, prospect-vs-prospect bout. Santos scored a debut win against Yuneisy Duben in early June, and Judice will look to hand Santos her first loss while potentially setting her up for a proper shot at the rankings later this year or early next.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Rodrigues, live from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on August 22, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.