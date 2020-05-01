Five Things To Know About Alistair Overeem

He’s Fought Basically Everyone

If you look back on ‘Reem’s resume all the way back to 2003, it’s a list chock full of future UFC champions and legends. Here’s just a few names on the list: Chuck Liddell, Vitor Belfort, Shogun Rua, Fabricio Werdum, Mark Hunt, Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir, Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Stipe Miocic.

Overeem has even fought the current cream of the crop in the heavyweight rankings. His most recent win came against 10th-ranked Aleksei Oleinik, and a victory over No. 9 Harris on Saturday will surely help Overeem’s case to get closer to the Top 5.