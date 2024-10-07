 Skip to main content
Tatsuro Taira of Japan reacts after his knockout victory against Carlos Hernandez in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Athletes

Five Tatsuro Taira Fights To Watch

Here's The Essential Fights That Chart The Rise Of One Of Flyweight's Brightest Stars
By Evan Mulholland • Oct. 7, 2024

Fighting out of Okinawa, Japan, Tatsuro Taira is one of the UFC’s youngest and most exciting prospects. Since his UFC debut in 2022, he maintained his undefeated status and currently holds a 15-0 professional record. In his fights, he is calm, methodical, and able to adapt to anything his opponents have in store for him. 

On October 12 in Las Vegas, Taira takes on Brandon Royval in his second consecutive main event in an intriguing matchup between the up-and-comer and the veteran. Ahead of that action, take a look at some of the handiwork that got us here.

Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic - May 14, 2022

Full Fight | Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Full Fight | Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario
In his UFC debut, Taira came prepared to battle Carlos Candelario and secure his first win at UFC. 

After a ground-heavy attack in the first two rounds, Taira was able to escape two dangerous guillotine attempts in the middle of round three. He was able to finish the round with a frenzy of punches and elbows to secure a unanimous decision victory. 

Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo - October 15, 2022

Full Fight | Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Full Fight | Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara
Taira entered his second UFC fight and dominated Vergara by utilizing the ground skills that led him to an undefeated record. He finished the first round by taking some punches and returning them back to his opponent until the end of the first frame.

Taira continued in the second round of the fight, using his powerful kicks against Vergara’s lead leg. With more than five minutes of ground control time, Taira finished the fight completely when he trapped Vergara with an armbar.

Tatsuro Taira vs Jesus Aguilar

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac - January 4, 2023

Full Fight | Tatsuro Taira vs Jesus Aguilar
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Full Fight | Tatsuro Taira vs Jesus Aguilar
In Taira’s third UFC bout, he was put in his most difficult position in the Octagon yet. After Aguilar knocked Taira down and secured a guillotine, Taira took his time and methodically found his way out of a difficult position. 

Only seconds later, Taira put himself in a better position - on top of Aguilar and in control. An expert in small adjustments that make a big impact, Taira maneuvered  Aguilar into a triangle, before transitioning into a triangle armbar for the first-round submission. 

Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Chairez

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodríguez  - July 8, 2023

Full Fight | Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Chairez
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Full Fight | Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Chairez
Making his first appearance on a UFC pay-per-view card, Taira took on Edgar Chairez.  While some fighters like to maintain control and stay safe on the ground, Taira showed off his ability to make small adjustments to put himself in better position.

With more than nine minutes of ground time by the middle of the third round, Taira once again showed how comfortable and capable he is on the ground. Though Chairez almost had a successful guillotine attempt against him, Taira was still able to finish the round and get a unanimous decision win. 

Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Hernandez

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez  - December 9, 2023

Full Fight | Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Hernandez
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Full Fight | Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Hernandez
After showing off his grappling abilities for the first four fights of his UFC tenure, Taira showed he is well-rounded and capable on the feet as well. Those skills were showcased in the first round against Carlos Hernandez, where he was able to scramble with Hernandez and end the first round with a few good strikes against his opponent.

The full scope of Taira’s skills were shown in the second round of the fight. Only seconds into the round, Taira knocked Hernandez to the ground, following up with ground-and-pound to secure his first knockout in the Octagon. 

Tatsuro Taira
