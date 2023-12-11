Five Shavkat Rahkmonov Fights To Watch Before UFC 296

In just five UFC fights, the 29-year-old Kazakh fighter has quickly established himself as someone that fight fans and experts have dubbed as a potential future welterweight champion. And for good reason. Rahkmonov has won all 17 of his professional mixed martial arts fights by finishing his opponent.

You read that right, Rahkmonov has finished everybody he’s faced.

This weekend’s matchup versus Thompson is a massive opportunity for Rahkmonov to showcase his talents in the spotlight that comes with facing one of the sport’s most beloved athletes.

Before Rahkmonov and Thompson lock horns, we look back at each of Rahkmonov’s UFC fights so far and discuss his rise.

Shavkat Rahkmonov vs Alex Oliveira

UFC 254 – October 24, 2020

