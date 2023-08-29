FIVE SERGHEI SPIVAC FIGHTS TO WATCH BEFORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS SPIVAC

This one earned "The Polar Bear" his first Performance of the Night bonus.

Early into Spivac's first main event, he showcased his incredible grappling skills, taking Derrick Lewis down and securing a tight arm-triangle choke that ultimately forced Lewis to tap out. It was a flawless execution by Spivac, stunning the MMA world.

Spivac's round one victory in this bout stands as a pivotal moment in his career. At the time of the fight, Spivac had been steadily climbing the ranks of the heavyweight division, showcasing his grappling prowess and unyielding determination. This win over Lewis solidified his position as a formidable contender in the division and left fans eagerly anticipating his future matchups.

Paris Main Event Breakdown

The path to this showdown was initially set to unfold at UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cuțelaba in November 2022, where they were scheduled to headline the event. However, Lewis was unfortunately forced to withdraw due to a non-COVID, non-weight-cutting illness, leading to the cancellation of their highly anticipated encounter. It was revealed later that Lewis had contracted COVID-19, adding a layer of anticipation to their eventful clash.

Serghei Spivac vs Augusto Sakai

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill - August 6, 2022 [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]