Athletes

FIVE SERGHEI SPIVAC FIGHTS TO WATCH BEFORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE VS SPIVAC

Serghei Spivac's Electrifying Presence Promises Another Night Of Octagon Fireworks.
By Marlin Cortez • Aug. 29, 2023

Serghei Spivac's electrifying presence promises another night of Octagon fireworks.

Known for his remarkable performances and a growing reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division, Spivac's fights are a testament to the raw power and finesse that MMA enthusiasts crave. At UFC Fight Night in Paris, Spivac is back in the Octagon for a fight against former interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane.

UFC Paris Fight By Fight Preview

Before Saturday's main event, let's take a look back at five of his most iconic fights.

Serghei Spivac vs Derrick Lewis 

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac - February 4, 2023 [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]

Serghei Spivac of Moldova face off prior to their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This one earned "The Polar Bear" his first Performance of the Night bonus. 

Early into Spivac's first main event, he showcased his incredible grappling skills, taking Derrick Lewis down and securing a tight arm-triangle choke that ultimately forced Lewis to tap out. It was a flawless execution by Spivac, stunning the MMA world.

Spivac's round one victory in this bout stands as a pivotal moment in his career. At the time of the fight, Spivac had been steadily climbing the ranks of the heavyweight division, showcasing his grappling prowess and unyielding determination. This win over Lewis solidified his position as a formidable contender in the division and left fans eagerly anticipating his future matchups.

Paris Main Event Breakdown

The path to this showdown was initially set to unfold at UFC Fight Night: Nzechukwu vs. Cuțelaba in November 2022, where they were scheduled to headline the event. However, Lewis was unfortunately forced to withdraw due to a non-COVID, non-weight-cutting illness, leading to the cancellation of their highly anticipated encounter. It was revealed later that Lewis had contracted COVID-19, adding a layer of anticipation to their eventful clash. 

Serghei Spivac vs Augusto Sakai 

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill - August 6, 2022 [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]

From the beginning of the fight, it was clear that both fighters were determined to make their mark. Spivac's grappling prowess and relentless pressure allowed him to secure takedowns and maintain control on the ground, while Sakai displayed his striking skills, landing heavy blows in stand-up exchanges.

The Focus Of Serghei Spivac

But a bloodied Sakai was taken down early in the second, and his attempts to rise didn't last. Sakai again gave up his back while on his knees, looking for a way up. That allowed Spivac to land some more shots, and before long, he'd done enough to force the ref to call it.

Serghei Spivac vs Greg Hardy

UFC 272 - March 5, 2022 [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]

Serghei Spivac of Moldova works for a submission against Augusto Sakai of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It only took Spivac 2:16 into the first round to secure this win.

The fight commenced with Spivac securing a takedown early in the match, and despite Hardy's attempts to regain his footing, Spivac maintained control, executing strikes effectively. Spivac's grappling dominance became increasingly evident as the round progressed, and he continued to land strikes that kept Hardy on the defensive. In a decisive moment, Spivac's ground-and-pound attack proved overwhelming, forcing the referee to intervene and declare Spivac the victor.

Order UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

This win took Spivac to a record of 4 wins and one loss in his last five fights, while Hardy suffered his third consecutive defeat, each by knockout or TKO.

Serghei Spivac vs Jared Vandera

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis - February 20, 2021 [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]

Serghei Spivac of Moldova reacts after his TKO victory over Greg Hardy in their heavyweight fight during the UFC 272 event on March 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Jared Vanderaa's first taste of the UFC was no walk in the park, courtesy of Serghei Spivac at UFC Vegas 19.

From the beginning, both fighters set the stage for an intense fight. But Spivac promptly exhibited his grappling mastery, securing takedowns that allowed him to control on the ground. In a crucial moment, Spivac's strikes overwhelmed Vanderaa, prompting the referee to step in and declare Spivac the victor via TKO. This decisive win firmly established Spivac's position in the UFC heavyweight division, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his forthcoming Octagon appearances. 

Serghei Spivac vs Tai Tuivasa

UFC 243 - Oct 5, 2019 [Watch On UFC Fight Pass]

Serghei Spivac of the Ukraine reacts after his victory over Jared Vanderaa in a heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Serghei Spivac's Commanding Wrestling Secures Win Over Ranked Tai Tuivasa at UFC 243.

The Melbourne, Australia, fight was Tai Tuivasa's chance to end his two-fight losing streak, which were the first two losses of his career. But plans took an unexpected turn in the second round when Spivac secured another takedown, which took a toll on Tuivasa. After releasing a series of punches, causing Tuivasa to bleed, Spivac finished it off with an arm-triangle choke, resulting in Tuivasa losing consciousness. 

PARIS FREE FIGHT: Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa

Initially considered an underdog, Serghei Spivac had just achieved his first UFC victory, handing Tuivasa his third consecutive loss.

Serghei Spivac of Moldova celebrates after his victory over Tai Tuivasa of Australia in their heavyweight fight during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivac, live from the Accor Arena in Paris, France. Prelims start at a special time 12pm ET/9 am PT, while the main card kicks off at 3pm ET/12pm PT. 

