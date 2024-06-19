 Skip to main content
Robert Whittaker of New Zealand celebrates his TKO victory over Jacare Souza of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Five Robert Whittaker Fights To Watch

Before Whittaker Faces Off Against Rising Middleweight Ikram Aliskerov Look Back At Some Of His Best Performances In The Octagon
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Jun. 19, 2024

Few fighters have thrilled, while also displaying martial arts excellence, like Robert Whittaker has for the better part of the last decade in the Octagon. The New Zealand-born Australia representative made history as the first champion to represent the Aussies, and he has done nothing but represent the best of the sport along the way. The 33-year-old first broke through on The Ultimate Fighter as a welterweight in December 2012, but when he moved up to 185 pounds in November 2014, he found his footing in the biggest way. 

To date, the only other 185ers to best Whittaker are former champion Israel Adesanya and current champion Dricus Du Plessis. Along the way, “The Reaper” has taken on any and all comers and done so in a way that makes him a fan favorite. From a memorable two-fight saga with Yoel Romero to the numerous defenses of his top-contender spot over the years, “Bobby Knuckles” is everything you want in a mixed martial artist. 

Before Whittaker once again takes on a fast-rising up-and-comer hoping to take him off his perch in Ikram Aliskerov at UFC’s first bout in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, take a look at five of his best bouts:

vs Derek Brunson 

Robert Whittaker of New Zealand celebrates his TKO victory over Derek Brunson in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Rod Laver Arena on November 27, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
When Whittaker clashed with Derek Brunson, it was the meeting of two hopeful middleweight contenders coming off five wins on the bounce. Brunson had knocked out his previous four opponents, and Whittaker, fighting in the friendly confines of Melbourne, wanted to deliver a memorable fight for his home fans. What resulted was a classic one-round war that earned a Performance of the Night bonus for Whittaker and Fight of the Night honors for both. The rock-em sock-em affair remains a signature Whittaker performance.

vs Ronaldo Souza

Rolling off the momentum of his finish over Brunson, Whittaker found himself right on the edge of title contention. Against “Jacare” Souza, Whittaker faced someone coming off back-to-back first-round finishes and one of the more difficult challenges at 185 pounds. In a tight contest, Whittaker found a home for his signature head kick and became the first person to finish the Brazilian, marking himself as a top contender in the division. 

Robert Whittaker of New Zealand punches Jacare Souza of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Sprint Center on April 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
vs Yoel Romero 2

After earning the interim belt and getting promoted to the undisputed champion, a rematch with Yoel Romero made all the sense in the world after the Cuban dispatched Luke Rockhold. The rematch became one of the best fights in recent memory as Romero and Whittaker pushed each other to their limits. The fight was not only a war but a beautiful display of mixed martial arts, and it cemented Whittaker as one of the most beloved champions on the roster. 

Robert Whittaker of New Zealand celebrates after defeating Yoel Romero of Cuba by split decision in their middleweight fight during the UFC 225 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Robert Whittaker of New Zealand celebrates after defeating Yoel Romero of Cuba by split decision in their middleweight fight during the UFC 225 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

vs Darren Till

When Whittaker lost his belt to Adesanya at UFC 243, he took a much-needed break. His title reign was mired with injuries and health problems, and he admitted he needed to fall back in love with the sport. So, when Whittaker returned to action opposite Darren Till, he had plenty on the line. Till, who was desperate to earn a title shot in a new weight class, saw Whittaker as his meal ticket to a fight with Adesanya. The fight was a fun chess match to watch, and one that showed Whittaker’s Fight IQ in its best form. 

Robert Whittaker of New Zealand and Darren Till of England react after the conclusion of their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 26, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
vs Kelvin Gastelum

Originally slated for a title fight against one another at UFC 234 after coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, Whittaker and Gastelum finally locked horns in the UFC APEX. The April 2021 bout was originally scheduled to take place against Paulo Costa, but when Costa pulled out, the always-tough Gastelum stepped in, and Whittaker, who put together a couple wins in a row at that point, needed one more victory to secure his second shot at Adesanya. The fight was as predictably great as one would expect from the two warriors. 

Get Your Tickets To UFC Saudi Arabia June 22

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Aliskerov, live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT..

