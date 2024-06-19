Five Robert Whittaker Fights To Watch

Special Feature
Few fighters have thrilled, while also displaying martial arts excellence, like Robert Whittaker has for the better part of the last decade in the Octagon. The New Zealand-born Australia representative made history as the first champion to represent the Aussies, and he has done nothing but represent the best of the sport along the way. The 33-year-old first broke through on The Ultimate Fighter as a welterweight in December 2012, but when he moved up to 185 pounds in November 2014, he found his footing in the biggest way.
To date, the only other 185ers to best Whittaker are former champion Israel Adesanya and current champion Dricus Du Plessis. Along the way, “The Reaper” has taken on any and all comers and done so in a way that makes him a fan favorite. From a memorable two-fight saga with Yoel Romero to the numerous defenses of his top-contender spot over the years, “Bobby Knuckles” is everything you want in a mixed martial artist.
Before Whittaker once again takes on a fast-rising up-and-comer hoping to take him off his perch in Ikram Aliskerov at UFC’s first bout in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, take a look at five of his best bouts:
vs Derek Brunson
When Whittaker clashed with Derek Brunson, it was the meeting of two hopeful middleweight contenders coming off five wins on the bounce. Brunson had knocked out his previous four opponents, and Whittaker, fighting in the friendly confines of Melbourne, wanted to deliver a memorable fight for his home fans. What resulted was a classic one-round war that earned a Performance of the Night bonus for Whittaker and Fight of the Night honors for both. The rock-em sock-em affair remains a signature Whittaker performance.
vs Ronaldo Souza
Rolling off the momentum of his finish over Brunson, Whittaker found himself right on the edge of title contention. Against “Jacare” Souza, Whittaker faced someone coming off back-to-back first-round finishes and one of the more difficult challenges at 185 pounds. In a tight contest, Whittaker found a home for his signature head kick and became the first person to finish the Brazilian, marking himself as a top contender in the division.
vs Yoel Romero 2
After earning the interim belt and getting promoted to the undisputed champion, a rematch with Yoel Romero made all the sense in the world after the Cuban dispatched Luke Rockhold. The rematch became one of the best fights in recent memory as Romero and Whittaker pushed each other to their limits. The fight was not only a war but a beautiful display of mixed martial arts, and it cemented Whittaker as one of the most beloved champions on the roster.
vs Darren Till
When Whittaker lost his belt to Adesanya at UFC 243, he took a much-needed break. His title reign was mired with injuries and health problems, and he admitted he needed to fall back in love with the sport. So, when Whittaker returned to action opposite Darren Till, he had plenty on the line. Till, who was desperate to earn a title shot in a new weight class, saw Whittaker as his meal ticket to a fight with Adesanya. The fight was a fun chess match to watch, and one that showed Whittaker’s Fight IQ in its best form.
vs Kelvin Gastelum
Originally slated for a title fight against one another at UFC 234 after coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter, Whittaker and Gastelum finally locked horns in the UFC APEX. The April 2021 bout was originally scheduled to take place against Paulo Costa, but when Costa pulled out, the always-tough Gastelum stepped in, and Whittaker, who put together a couple wins in a row at that point, needed one more victory to secure his second shot at Adesanya. The fight was as predictably great as one would expect from the two warriors.
