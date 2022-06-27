Five Reasons To Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

Adesanya faces Jared Cannonier, the former heavyweight and light heavyweight who is 5-1 since making his debut at 185-pounds in 2018.

The co-headliner showcases two of the greatest featherweight fighters in UFC history, champion Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. In their third meeting in as many years, Volkanovski hopes to prove yet again that there’s no match for him at 145 pounds.

Order UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier

The rest of the card features rising stars as well as UFC legends looking to make a splash in UFC’s annual premier event. As fight night approaches, here are five reasons to tune in to UFC 276.

Israel Adesanya Can Earn Fifth Middleweight Title Defense

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has made a name for himself since starting his UFC career in February 2018 as one of the sport’s premier strikers. Lapping the top contenders in the division, defeating both former champion Robert Whittaker and current No. 3 contender Marvin Vettori twice, Adesanya was hoping for a contender to rise through the ranks and challenge him for the belt.

That man is Jared Cannonier, the No. 2 contender riding a two-fight win streak whose recent stride earns him his first shot at the title. Known for his physical toughness and knockout capability, Cannonier’s power transitioned well from his time at heavyweight, where he once weighed in at 241 pounds.