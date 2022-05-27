Five Reasons To Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

Two titles are on the line as light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira meets Jiri Prochazka in the main event, and Valentina Shevchenko faces Taila Santos for the flyweight title in the co-main event.

In the featured bout, former strawweight title holders clash in one of the most highly anticipated rematches in UFC history as Joanna Jedrzejczyk returns to fight Zhang Weili for a chance to be next in line for newly crowned champion Carla Esparza.

Two title fights, a rematch of one of the best fights of all-time, and a host of rising stars putting their skills to the test will produce one of the most stacked cards of the year.

As fight night approaches, here are five reasons to tune in to UFC 275.

Rematch Of 2020 UFC President's Choice Fight of the Year

On Sat. March 7, 2020, Jedrzejczyk and Zhang battled for five rounds in the co-main event of UFC 248, where Zhang edged out a split decision victory to successfully defend her strawweight title. After a historic bout that won the 2020 President’s Choice Fight of the Year award, both athletes’ careers took drastic turns.

Then-champion Zhang faced top contender and former champion, Rose Namajunas, who hovered at the top of the strawweight rankings since her appearance on the Ultimate Fighter Season 20 in 2013. The two met at the UFC’s return to Jacksonville, UFC 261, where Namajunas took the title from Zhang with a spectacular head kick knockout in under two minutes.

Suffering her first loss in her last 22 fights, Zhang earned her an immediate rematch with Namajunas at Madison Square Garden in the co-main event of UFC 268. Zhang was able to withstand Namajunas’ initial onslaught but came up short after a back-and-forth five-round battle, putting “Magnum” on the first losing streak of her career.

Since suffering her defeat at UFC 248, Jedrzejczyk took time away from the Octagon. Recently, she signed a six-fight deal and her rematch with Zhang will be her first fight in 837 days.

Win or lose, Zhang and Jedrzejczyk will be in familiar territory, either fighting for the title or facing Rose Namajunas in a trilogy fight.