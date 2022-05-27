Five Reasons To Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

Announcements
For the first time since 2019, UFC is returning to Singapore for UFC 275 on June 11.
Two titles are on the line as light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira meets Jiri Prochazka in the main event, and Valentina Shevchenko faces Taila Santos for the flyweight title in the co-main event.
In the featured bout, former strawweight title holders clash in one of the most highly anticipated rematches in UFC history as Joanna Jedrzejczyk returns to fight Zhang Weili for a chance to be next in line for newly crowned champion Carla Esparza.
Two title fights, a rematch of one of the best fights of all-time, and a host of rising stars putting their skills to the test will produce one of the most stacked cards of the year.
As fight night approaches, here are five reasons to tune in to UFC 275.
Rematch Of 2020 UFC President's Choice Fight of the Year
On Sat. March 7, 2020, Jedrzejczyk and Zhang battled for five rounds in the co-main event of UFC 248, where Zhang edged out a split decision victory to successfully defend her strawweight title. After a historic bout that won the 2020 President’s Choice Fight of the Year award, both athletes’ careers took drastic turns.
Then-champion Zhang faced top contender and former champion, Rose Namajunas, who hovered at the top of the strawweight rankings since her appearance on the Ultimate Fighter Season 20 in 2013. The two met at the UFC’s return to Jacksonville, UFC 261, where Namajunas took the title from Zhang with a spectacular head kick knockout in under two minutes.
FREE FIGHT: Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248
Suffering her first loss in her last 22 fights, Zhang earned her an immediate rematch with Namajunas at Madison Square Garden in the co-main event of UFC 268. Zhang was able to withstand Namajunas’ initial onslaught but came up short after a back-and-forth five-round battle, putting “Magnum” on the first losing streak of her career.
Since suffering her defeat at UFC 248, Jedrzejczyk took time away from the Octagon. Recently, she signed a six-fight deal and her rematch with Zhang will be her first fight in 837 days.
Win or lose, Zhang and Jedrzejczyk will be in familiar territory, either fighting for the title or facing Rose Namajunas in a trilogy fight.
If Jedrzejczyk can exact her revenge on Zhang, a rematch against Esparza looms large. The two met at UFC 185 in 2015 for Esparza’s strawweight title. Jedrzejczyk’s second round TKO win and five subsequent title defenses etched her name as one of the greatest of all-time in the 115-pound weight class.
While only a three-round bout this time around, with title implications and two potential trilogies on the line, this bout is a must-watch.
Glover Teixeira First Title Defense As UFC’s Oldest Current Champion
Free Fight: Glover Teixeira vs Jan Błachowicz
Jan Błachowicz’s dominant title-winning victory against Dominick Reyes in September 2020 and ensuing defense against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in March 21 momentarily stamped his name as the best light heavyweight in the world.
Then came Glover Teixeira, a 42-year-old UFC veteran who entered the promotion in 2012. 21 fights later, Teixeira secured his second shot at the title, previously losing by decision to former champion Jon Jones at UFC 172.
MORE TEIXEIRA: UFC 267 Fight Motion | Teixeira Talks to UFC.com After Winning the Title
Two days after his birthday, Teixeira faced Błachowicz in Abu Dhabi at UFC 267, dethroning him two minutes into the second round and becoming the oldest first-time champion in UFC history. Teixeira’s grappling has proven to be some of the most dominant pound-for-pound in the UFC, debilitating dangerous strikers like Błachowicz, Thiago Santos, and Anthony Smith.
Challenging him on June 11 is Jiří Procházka, the No. 2 contender making his third walk to the Octagon. After two consecutive highlight reel knockouts, Procházka looks to extend his 13-fight winning streak and earn gold only three fights into his UFC career. The former Rizin Fighting Federation and Gladiator Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion holds an impressive 28-3 record with 25 knockouts and two submissions to his name.
Valentina Shevchenko Looks For Record-Breaking Seventh Title Defense
Valentina Shevchenko | Championship Reign
Staking her claim as one of the best mixed martial artists of all-time, Shevchenko can surpass Ronda Rousey for most title defenses by a female champion in UFC history with seven if she’s able to get the job done against Taila Santos at UFC 275.
Rousey pioneered women’s MMA, becoming the first ever women’s UFC champion, and in November 2012, was the first woman to sign a UFC contract. The Hall of Famer’s subsequent title reign shined a light on the possibilities for women in the UFC, which Shevchenko took advantage of.
As Rousey was reaching superstardom in 2015, Shevchenko was making her UFC debut. Seven years later, “Bullet” can surpass Rousey’s record and become the most dominant female title holder in UFC history.
MORE SHEVCHENKO: Free Fight | Life On The Road | Championship Life
Shevchenko’s six consecutive title defenses, four by way of finish, seemingly make her a nightmare for any contender rising the ranks. Santos, currently the No. 4 contender in the women’s flyweight division, is coming off a Performance of the Night first-round submission of Joanne Wood that earned her a shot at the title.
In her 19 wins, Santos has finished 13 of her opponents, 10 by knockout and three by submission. Her finishing ability makes herself a threat for Shevchenko, who’s only UFC setbacks came against former bantamweight, and current featherweight, champion Amanda Nunes.
André Fialho Competes In Third Fight In 57 Days
In his short notice UFC debut on January 22, 2022, Fialho was given the challenge of Michel Pereira, a fan-favorite welterweight that draws in fans with his unconventional and flashy approach to fighting. Given a difficult puzzle to solve, Fialho came up short in their three-rounder, losing by unanimous decision.
Fialho quicky turned his UFC career trajectory around, finishing Miguel Baeza on April 16 by first round TKO. Fialho doubled up three weeks later on May 7, earning his second Performance of the Night bonus with a first-round knockout against Cameron VanCamp.
View André Fialho's Athlete Profile
Fialho fought professionally outside of the UFC for seven years and is making up for lost time by accepting a fight with Jake Matthews on UFC 275’s prelims only 36 days after his fight with VanCamp.
Matthews suffered a defeat in his last outing to Sean Brady, but the eight-year UFC veteran won six of his last seven prior to that fight and will be looking to put a stop to the rise of the Portuguese prospect.
UFC’s First Ever Pay-Per-View Event In Singapore
UFC 275 will be UFC’s first ever PPV event in Southeast Asia and fifth event in Singapore. A landmark event for the promotion, UFC 275 in Singapore provides a platform for new fans, as well as up-and-coming fighters, to witness mixed martial arts at the highest level in their region.
Not only is a spotlight on Asia’s UFC contenders at UFC 275 where China’s Zhang, Maheshate, and Liang Na, South Korea’s SeungWoo Choi and Kyung Ho Kang, and Mongolia’s Batgerel Danaa will all be competing, but it will also shine on UFC hopefuls throughout fight week.
UFC uses its return to Singapore to bring fans the Road to UFC Asia, an event series in which top MMA prospects compete in a win and advance tournament. Featuring four divisions, the quarterfinals will be held during fight week at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 9 and 10, with the semifinal and final rounds scheduled for later this year.
RELATED: Look Back At UFC's Greatest Fights In Singapore
UFC 275 will also be the first event for UFC’s new partner Airasia Super App. As the Official Super App of the UFC, Airasia will be the presenting partner of UFC 275.
The last time UFC hosted an event in Singapore was UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Askren, where Demian Maia submitted Ben Askren in the third round of the main event on October 26, 2019.
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka, Live From The Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 11, 2022.
