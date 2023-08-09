Five Rafael Dos Anjos Fights To Watch Before UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos

Power Slap
Few fighters in history have had the sustained longevity and success in UFC that Rafael Dos Anjos has enjoyed over the last decade and a half.
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs RDA Full Fight Card Preview
Since making his UFC debut in 2008, Dos Anjos has made his mark on the sport as a lightweight champion who has taken down several other legends throughout his career. Before the 38-year-old Brazilian enters the Octagon in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos, let’s take a look back at five of his greatest fights.
Vs Anthony Pettis [UFC 185 - Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
The fight that earned Dos Anjos his place in the UFC history books.
After seven years as a contender in the division, Dos Anjos finally got his title shot in 2015 in Dallas against Anthony Pettis at UFC 185 – and he certainly made the most of it. For five rounds, Dos Anjos absolutely dominated Pettis in every phase of the game, wearing him out with a barrage of short-range attacks, as well as connecting on takedowns at a high success rate.
The Brazilian won the fight by unanimous decision, earning the belt and causing one of the biggest upsets of the year by putting on a clinic against a fighter once seen as nearly untouchable.
Vs Donald Cerrone [UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 - Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
While defeating Pettis is what got Dos Anjos his belt, his first title defense against Donald Cerrone is what cemented him as a force to be reckoned with for years to come.
In a rematch of a fight initially won by Dos Anjos in 2013, the Brazilian made quick work of the future Hall of Famer, taking him down and connecting on a series of rapid-fire punches to earn a TKO victory in only 66 seconds of action.
The victory earned Dos Anjos Performance of the Night honors – which he shared with his opponent this coming Saturday, Vicente Luque, who defeated Hayder Hassan by anaconda choke.
Vs Nate Diaz [UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs. Miocic - Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
Another bout with a fellow UFC star, this is the fight that set up Dos Anjos for his initial shot at the lightweight belt.
In the fight, Dos Anjos left no doubt as to whether or not he deserved a chance at the title. It was an all-around performance for Dos Anjos, who controlled the fight in striking, kicking, and grappling to earn a unanimous decision.
Diaz missed weight prior to this event, making the dominant performance all the more impressive.
Vs Tarec Saffiedine [UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia - Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
A longtime lightweight, dos Anjos made his UFC welterweight debut in 2017 against Tarec Saffiedine – and he entered the division with a bang.
Facing a fellow former champion in Singapore, a mix of takedowns, body shots, and headshots helped Dos Anjos wear down his opponent over three rounds and take home a unanimous decision victory.
While his welterweight move was not permanent, he did eventually earn a shot at the interim division belt before making the move back to lightweight in 2020.
Vs Benson Henderson [UFC Fight Night 49 - Watch On UFC FIGHT PASS]
Another headlining event against a former champion, Dos Anjos faced Benson Henderson in 2014 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and put on a show to remember for the fans.
It was a quick knockout victory for Dos Anjos, who connected on a flying knee followed by a left hook to stop the fight and earn the victory in just 2:32 of action – an impressive victory that went a long way towards the eventual title shot for Dos Anjos.
The win earned dos Anjos his first career Performance of the Night bonus and made him the first opponent to defeat Henderson by strikes.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
