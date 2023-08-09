Five Rafael Dos Anjos Fights To Watch Before UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos

The fight that earned Dos Anjos his place in the UFC history books.

After seven years as a contender in the division, Dos Anjos finally got his title shot in 2015 in Dallas against Anthony Pettis at UFC 185 – and he certainly made the most of it. For five rounds, Dos Anjos absolutely dominated Pettis in every phase of the game, wearing him out with a barrage of short-range attacks, as well as connecting on takedowns at a high success rate.

The Brazilian won the fight by unanimous decision, earning the belt and causing one of the biggest upsets of the year by putting on a clinic against a fighter once seen as nearly untouchable.