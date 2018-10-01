Five Questions With Yana Kunitskaya

On Saturday night in Wichita, bantamweight Yana Kunitskaya will be looking to earn her second victory in a row. In her way will be tough veteran Marion Reneau, in a fight that was supposed to happen earlier this year, but was pushed back after UFC 233 didn’t come to fruition.

It turns out a later date worked out best for Kunitskaya, as it allowed her more time to train in the United States and the UFC Performance Institute. She believes that extra preparation will be key in this fight and will go a long way in helping her defeat the No. 6 ranked Reneau.

We caught up with Kunitskaya to discuss her preparation for her showdown with Reneau, what she thinks about the fight and much more.