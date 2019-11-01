Five Questions with Ed Herman

EH: It didn’t feel like it had been that long. It seemed like a while, but time flies. I’ve been doing this for so long. I’m 39 years old and I’m healthier than I’ve ever been. I’ve been able to stay healthy and this will be the first time in a while I’ve fought three times in a 12-month period. I’m excited about that and going to try to keep that ball rolling and get back in here early next year as long as things go good for me Saturday.

MORE UFC MOSCOW: Danny Roberts Defies Odds | Rocco Martin's Spot | Fighters On The Rise | Jessica-Rose Clark Regained Her Love | Greg Hardy Seeking Respect