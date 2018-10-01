Five Questions With Curtis Blaydes

In order for Blaydes to execute that ground game he will need to get Willis to the canvas, something that none of his opponents have been able to do so far. Blaydes only needs two more takedowns to surpass former champion Cain Velasquez for the most takedowns by a heavyweight in UFC history and believes that he secure that record against Willis.

“That is about to change,” Blaydes said in response to the fact that Willis’ has never been taken down in the UFC. “I’m about to break the record. I’m one behind Velasquez right now and I’m going to get the record. It means a lot to me being a wrestler and it’s an opportunity to establish myself as the best heavyweight wrestler. That’s just something to tip your hat to, I like that.”

Willis currently trains with Daniel Cormier and Velasquez at and believes that working with top tier wrestlers have prepared him for Blaydes. While it definitely can help, “Razor” doesn’t quite think it will help him as much as he hopes so.

“My response is that they are being nice to you,” Blaydes said. “They aren’t putting it on you the way I’m going to put it on you. They’re your friends, they’re not looking to slam the air out of you and they’re not looking to tear your knee off. That’s what I’m going to do. I think that makes it easier for me that he’s not worried about it because most guys are really worried about it and that makes it harder to do it. If he’s not worried, that makes it easier.”