Five Questions With Tanner Boser

See what Tanner Boser had to say about his UFC Vegas 4 upcoming battle with Philipe Lins:
From the hairstyle to the missing teeth, Canada’s Tanner Boser is every bit the type of fighter that fans love to see in the Octagon.
In two UFC bouts, Boser has split his fights, dropping his most recent contest to the now-ranked Ciryl Gane last December. Despite the outcome, Boser showed that he has the ability to put on exciting fights and is definitely ready to compete in the hard-hitting heavyweight division.
Prior to UFC Vegas 4, Boser spoke with UFC.com as he prepares for his battle with Philipe Lins.
UFC: With the pandemic and everything else happening in the world, what are some of the restrictions and limitations you faced in preparation for this fight?
Boser: The travel situation to get here. We had to take multiple planes - it was like an all-day affair when it should normally just be a three-hour flight. There were only three airplanes leaving from Vancouver to the United States, so we had to go to Vancouver from Edmonton. It was annoying to have to be in airports and be on planes 16 hours when it was normally just a three-hour flight, but it is what it is and we’re here now.
UFC: What have you seen out of Philipe Lins and why should fans be excited for this fight?
Boser: Me and Philipe are both technical and fast strikers. I expect that it will be an exciting fight at a faster pace and a more technical type of fight than you’d typically see at heavyweight.
UFC: How do you envision the fight going?
Boser: In a perfect world I knock him out with the first punch, and I get out of there completely unscathed with a Performance of the Night bonus. But I’m going in there for war and I’m going in there to fight my ass off and I completely expect that even though I believe I’m going to get the victory, I expect that I’m going to leave that Octagon absolutely mangled. We’re going to go at it, and this is not an easy fight. We’re kind of similar and we’re going to hurt each other.
UFC: Why is this version of Tanner Boser going to be the best that we’ve seen?
Boser: The Tanner Boser you see in every fight is always better than the one you saw before. I get better after every single fight, no matter what happens, somehow and someway. I’m always a little bit better.
UFC: What do you think will be the biggest difference in this fight than your previous fights?
Boser: A lot of fighters like to say they learn more in a loss than a win, but all they’re looking to do is make themselves feel better and pad their ego. Look, sometimes you just get your ass kicked. In terms of what I worked on more in this camp, of course I’m not going to give away any game plan type stuff, but I put a real extreme focus on strength and conditioning and I’m 100% truthful and confident when I say I’m in the best shape of my life.
Make sure you tune into the UFC Vegas 4 main card to watch Boser take on Lins at 8pm/5pm ETPT on ESPN and ESPN+.
