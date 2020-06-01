Five Questions With Tanner Boser

UFC: What do you think will be the biggest difference in this fight than your previous fights?

Boser: A lot of fighters like to say they learn more in a loss than a win, but all they’re looking to do is make themselves feel better and pad their ego. Look, sometimes you just get your ass kicked. In terms of what I worked on more in this camp, of course I’m not going to give away any game plan type stuff, but I put a real extreme focus on strength and conditioning and I’m 100% truthful and confident when I say I’m in the best shape of my life.

