Five Questions With Sodiq Yusuff

A first-round TKO is about as picture-perfect as a UFC debut could go. For Sodiq Yusuff, it was bittersweet as he revealed in his Octagon interview that he had lost his older brother just a week prior to his fight in Australia.

After the fight, Yusuff said he took some time off to be with his family, but after some time, he returned to training.

“We had a lot of stuff we had to get past,” Yusuff said. “As soon as we were done with the mourning and stuff, we got right back to training.”

The 25-year-old speaks highly of his family, whose support means a lot to him, and getting his mother into the sport has also been a special experience. In January, one of his mother’s classes at the gym matched up with one of Yusuff’s training sessions, and he shared a video of the two sparring.