Five Questions With Ricardo Lamas

UFC: First and most importantly, tell us about the goat yoga.

RL: My wife, after having our second child, was having some issues with post-partum depression and anxiety and stuff like that. She was looking into lots of different homeopathic ways of curing it without having to go pop pills or take medicine. Animals are one way to help deal with stuff like that. She came across the goat yoga thing, and it was more for mental [wellness], and it was awesome! For me, it was just an excuse to go play with goats. I did about five minutes of yoga and spent the rest of the time playing with goats. But it’s good! Anyone out there who’s having any mental health issues, look into it. Because when you’re there, with animals, you tend to forget about all your other problems. It relaxes you and it helps a lot.