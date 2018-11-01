Five Questions With Neil Magny

UFC: You made a generous contribution to a family with a sick child after your last fight. Do you have any update on how she’s doing?

NM: Yeah, things are going so well for the young girl. I got a small video of her the other day in her wheelchair. She’s so young and adorable, and she’s able to use her arms now and move herself along in the wheelchair. It’s the cutest thing ever being able to see her do that.

UFC: What about this match-up with Ponzinibbio excites you? Where do you feel that you have the advantage in this fight?

NM: I love this fight! I love the fact he’s on a six-fight win streak. I love the fact that he’s an explosive striker. I love all of that. I know that’s the kind of fight that’s going to bring out the best in me. I fought one of his teammates prior in Hector Lombard, and Hector Lombard is a similar build, similar style. I’ve seen how that fight played out. I’m excited to go out there and see this fight play out in a similar style—minus me getting knocked down [laughs].

He’s an aggressive fighter, he’s got an aggressive style, and we’re fighting on his home turf right now. I know he’s going to come out super explosive and try to get the job done early, and I’m going to be excited to meet him in the center of the Octagon and give it right back to him.