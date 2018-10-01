Five Questions With Mike ‘Platinum’ Perry

UFC: We’re here in Denver celebrating the 25th Anniversary. Do you remember the first UFC fight or fighter that caught your interest?

MP: Man, I used to love watching Anderson Silva and GSP. GSP would point-fight you on the hands and feet, and he could take anyone down and control them. And Silva, his trash-talk during the fight, his showboating, and his knockout capabilities…I definitely looked up to that a lot. I used to look up to Jose Aldo a lot, too. McGregor kinda ruined that for me (laughs). There’s so many great, great stories from watching UFC fights. So much inspiration that led to who I am and what you see today.

UFC: Is it surreal to you that some young fighter might be saying that about you now? That they were inspired by watching Mike Perry?

MP: There are some people who write me in the DMs and say “You’re my favorite, man, you inspire me to go train every day…” and I’m like “Oh yeah?” I wonder if they’re like me or if they’re talking out of their ass…because training is no joke. You seriously have to dive all the way into it. Fighting takes all of your time and effort, one hundred percent…to go win and to go perform in front of millions of people, against someone who has been training just as hard as you and can take your head off. It’s very nerve-wracking, and it takes a strong heart, mind and soul to be able to do this. There can’t be any excuses, ever. Not one excuse. You just have to go in that b***h hurt, all messed up, bleeding, doesn’t matter. Injuries are real. Every time you go in, there’s no quit. There’s no stopping. There’s no “I can’t.” There’s no backing out of fights. There’s no missing weight. This is what I do.

