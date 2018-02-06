Five Questions With Luis Pena

He let it go to the distance.

“That was the first time in my career that one of my fights went the distance,” Pena said. “And I don’t plan on letting that happen this Saturday.”

Since his fight against Trizano, “Violent Bob Ross” has been focused on fine tuning the little things. Using his fight camp at AKA to sharpen his technique and get his mind right.

“I think before going to AKA I hate to say it, I got a little like not lazy but lackadaisical in my intensity,” Pena said. “I train hard but I wasn’t going for the kill like I should. I think over the course of this last camp I have kind of nipped that in the bud and you’re going to see a newly invigorated “Violent Bob Ross” out there.”

Pena’s next opponent comes in the form of Fortis MMA product Steven Peterson at UFC Nashville. He is also dropping down from lightweight to featherweight for the bout. Pena is very excited to be fighting back in The Volunteer State.

“Man I am super excited to be fighting back in Tennessee,” Pena said. “A lot of people don’t know this but I pretty much cut my teeth entirely during my amateur career here in Tennessee. I’ve had just an insane outpour of support from the local community so honestly it just feels like being back home. I can’t lie, this is like coming full circle for me.”

UFC Nashville Is An ESPN+ Exclusive | Start Your Free Trial Now