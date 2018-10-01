Five Questions With Lauren Mueller

UFC: There’s a popular saying in this sport that if you’re not winning, you’re learning. Would that be fair to say about your last fight?

Lauren Muller: Oh my gosh, yes. I learned so much. At first, you know, it kind of hurt my ego. Of course, that the fighter mentality. I was in such a fog the whole time being out there, too. It was weird, because the next day I woke up and I felt like that was the day I was supposed to fight; I didn’t feel like I had fought. The whole thing was huge growth for me. I'm still new in this sport. Five and one now. I didn't have an amateur record coming into this sport. I think I'm absolutely worthy of being here as a pro athlete.

But yeah, there was a lot to be said, a lot to grow from. The travel in itself, going that far to China; I had no idea what I was going to do to my body. I've never traveled that far before, you know? And having only three days before I had to cut weight, and gaining weight from that kind of a flight. Then I had to cut more than I usually would. So that affected me. And you know there was a few other things like I had some annoying injuries through camp. I'd never had injuries before, so that mentally kind of got to me. I told my coach performing in that fight that I did not feel like me. I felt like I was in a fog. Even though my body was going through the motions, it was like my eyes were closed. It was really weird.

So I walked away from that loss like “this wasn't a loss, this was a lesson.” This was a learning lesson. And there's so many factors going into it that I have grown exponentially from.