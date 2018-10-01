Five Questions With Jon Jones

On Episode 2 of UFC 235 Embedded, welterweight title challenger Kamaru Usman puts his endurance on display during a New York City media tour and takes a call from lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith sneaks in some Big Apple sightseeing between interviews. On the opposite coast, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and debuting welterweight Ben Askren talk about their history as teammates and friends. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts in a hard workout, then clears his mind with some high-altitude outdoor time. UFC 235 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights taking place Saturday, March 2nd on Pay-Per-View.

“So I want to see if he means that even if he feels like he's the guy to beat me or if he's just saying what everyone else has said over the last 10 years.”

Smith will indeed have to mean it if he wants to become the first fighter to remove Jones’ belt by winning the fight. To date, Bones himself has been his most challenging foe; his own worst enemy.

This is not lost on Jones, and just a few minutes around the man these days conveys a feeling that something is different this time. Acknowledging that being a being a supporter of Jones isn’t the easiest task in the world, the light heavyweight champion appears on a crusade to make things right.