Five Questions with James Vick

UFC: How has the dad life been since we saw you in February? What’s it been like seeing James Jr. grow up?

JV: It’s cool to see my son grow up. He’s learning, and you want to set a good example for your kids. I want my son to look up to me and I want to be my son’s hero. So I make sure that my actions and the way I talk to him and his mother are right. It’s hard to discipline him because he’s such a cute kid and I really want to just laugh at a lot of the stuff he does, but I want him to have a real role model to look up to.

UFC: You’re coming into this fight after hitting two bumps in the road, but you’re still ranked in the top fifteen. Do you think that you have anything to prove heading into Saturday?

JV: I don’t think I have anything to prove but I know I need to win. I’m not delusional. I need to win and I’m going to win. I need to win this fight; I’m still ranked number fifteen in the world. That’s the goal; to win this fight and be ranked higher. Move up a couple spots and then pay off my house.

UFC: Since your fight with Paul Felder, has there been anything you specifically focused on in training camp for this fight?

JV: Honestly, I thought I won my last fight. It was a close fight, so I can’t complain, but it just means what I’m doing is what is going to keep me here. With that being said, I’m continuing to add tools to the toolbox and I’m continuing to evolve by training twice-a-day year round.