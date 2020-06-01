Five Questions With Jack Hermansson

Hermansson is laser-focused ahead of Saturday’s tilt. To combat the unusual circumstances surrounding Fight Island, he began adjusting to the time zone difference two weeks ago when he was still at home. It’s the type of dedication that a future champion must apply. And after all, Hermansson isn’t new to the pressure of earning a title shot. Before Hermansson’s defeat to Jared Cannonier last September, he had ripped off four consecutive wins and was within reach of the belt.

Hermansson talked with UFC.com about his life during quarantine and how important Saturday’s matchup with Gastelum is.

UFC: It’s been a while since we’ve last seen you. What have you been working on in your time off?

JH: I’ve been working on my whole game. I focused more on my strength training, so I gained a little bit of weight and after that I worked on my punching power. In February, we were starting to talk about fighting again.

UFC: How important is it for you to get back in the win column, especially being in such a stacked division?

JH: Extremely important. That’s what it’s about for me. I have my eyes on the title and that’s my goal. Nothing else matters. A win will put me on the right track towards the title.

UFC: You were originally supposed to face Chris Weidman, but your opponent was switched to Gastelum. Is this a better matchup for you?

JH: I’m happy about the switch from Weidman to Kelvin. Kelvin is right next to me in the rankings so with a win I don’t see why I wouldn’t get a fight against someone in the Top 5.