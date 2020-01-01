Five Questions with Hakeem Dawodu

Ever since he suffered his first professional loss in his UFC debut in 2018, Dawodu has been perfect. He’s rattled off four consecutive wins, including one that earned him a performance bonus, and improved his record to 11-1-1.

Despite Hawodu’s surge, he has yet to crack the UFC rankings but the opportunity in front of him this weekend could change all that. Dawodu is set to open the UFC 253 main card against Zubaira Tukhugov, who has only lost one fight in his last eight years of professional fighting.

UFC.com sat down with Dawodu to discuss his upcoming match and how important a win at Fight Island would be.