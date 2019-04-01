Five Questions With Dwight Grant

UFC: We all saw the flying mouthpiece highlight on ESPN. What’s it like to come home after a fight and see yourself on SportsCenter?

Dwight Grant: It was cool for me to see it, but what was really cool was to have my parents see it and call me and say “Hey, I saw you on TV” without me having to tell them ahead of time that I’m gonna be on and to turn on your TV.

UFC: Both this fight and your last fight have been super-fast turnarounds. Is that intentional? Is that a pace you want to keep up?

DG: One hundred percent intentional. If you look at my record, you see I didn’t have any fights for, like, a year. I didn’t have any fights because they kept getting canceled. One of the best things about being here (in the UFC), as I keep saying, is having a pool of people to fight. It sounds silly for people who don't experience it, but when you go through not having fights and having fights canceled all the time, you want to get as many fights as you can. So I just want to keep going at this speed.