Five Questions With Dominick Reyes

Four up, four down, and in Dominick Reyes’ mind, he’s only one or two more wins away from a shot at the light heavyweight title.

“I think a lot of it depends on this performance,” Reyes said. “If I go out and destroy Volkan in the first round, second round, then I’m 5-0 in the division. I’m the only guy that’s 5-0 in the division. I beat three ranked guys in a row, and the case is very strong.”

It's hard to disagree. As Jon Jones continues to pick apart the top contenders at 205 pounds, Reyes seems to be near the front of the line. Those wins don’t just happen, though, and before Reyes can shift his eyes to the belt, he’ll look across the cage to a man who was challenging for the crown a little more than a year ago.

Volkan Oezdemir, fresh off a loss to recent light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith at UFC Moncton, is trying to get back on track. “The Devastator” said he likes to study his opponents heavily, and he is aware of the desperation levels that his opponent might carry into the Octagon. With that in mind, believes his speed and mobility will keep him away from Oezdemir’s fight-ending power.