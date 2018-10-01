Five Questions With Derrick Lewis

UFC: It’s been a little while since we saw you Derrick. How have you been?

DL: Things have been going good, things with my family and everything been going great. You know, that’s all that matters to me anyway. As long as my family is doing well.

UFC: Are you excited to be the main event of the UFC’s first ever card in Kansas?

DL: I love Kansas. Wichita is a great city, great people and excellent food. So I’m enjoying my time here.

UFC: On Saturday you’re fighting Junior Dos Santos. What are you expecting from the fight?

DL: Hopefully it will be an entertaining fight. I’m always hoping for an entertaining fight, hopefully he will bring out the best fighter in myself and vice versa. Hopefully it’s going to be a crowd pleasing fight, nothing boring about the fight hopefully it’ll be entertaining. You know I can always hope for a great fight but you never know who’s gonna show up and what’s gonna happen in the fight.