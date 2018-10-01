Five Questions With Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis isn’t the type of guy to dwell on a loss.
And after being defeated at UFC 230 by heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, the fan favorite is ready to get back to his winning ways against former champ Junior Dos Santos. A win over “Cigano” would help solidify Lewis as one of the top contenders in the division and keep him in the title picture.
The showdown between Lewis and Santos takes place this Saturday from Wichita, Kansas. The bout is Lewis’ fifth UFC main event and will be his fourth fight in under a year.
We caught up with “The Black Beast” to talk about fighting in Kansas, what he’s been up to since we saw him last November and how he feels about the fight with Dos Santos.
UFC: It’s been a little while since we saw you Derrick. How have you been?
DL: Things have been going good, things with my family and everything been going great. You know, that’s all that matters to me anyway. As long as my family is doing well.
UFC: Are you excited to be the main event of the UFC’s first ever card in Kansas?
DL: I love Kansas. Wichita is a great city, great people and excellent food. So I’m enjoying my time here.
UFC: On Saturday you’re fighting Junior Dos Santos. What are you expecting from the fight?
DL: Hopefully it will be an entertaining fight. I’m always hoping for an entertaining fight, hopefully he will bring out the best fighter in myself and vice versa. Hopefully it’s going to be a crowd pleasing fight, nothing boring about the fight hopefully it’ll be entertaining. You know I can always hope for a great fight but you never know who’s gonna show up and what’s gonna happen in the fight.
UFC: What does that best version of yourself look like?
DL: The best version of myself is going in there and knocking him out in the first round.
UFC: What gives you an advantage in this fight?
DL: Every fight I always go into each and every fight the same. I believe in myself, I don’t care who don’t. And I just need to touch him one time, that’s it.
