Five Questions With Cynthia Calvillo

Calvillo has finished three of her wins. She’s fought on pay-per-view main cards and in co-main slots. But as she reasoned behind her No. 10 ranking, Calvillo hasn’t been as active as she’d like. She’s fought just twice since 2018 after losing to Carla Esparza in late 2017.

On Saturday, Calvillo returns to the Octagon for the second time this year, drawing another co-main event spot, this time against No. 9–ranked Marina Rodriguez.

“Her base is Muay Thai and luckily for me I’ve been in Thailand training Muay Thai, so even though I got the switch up (of opponents), I was okay with it because I got another Top 10 fighter.”

The UFC must see something in Calvillo as well. Before being pitted against Rodriguez, Calvillo was scheduled to fight one of the division’s biggest draws: Claudia Gadelha. A win against Gadelha would’ve likely vaulted Calvillo into or near the Top 5. And from there, a title shot is can be next or one fight away.

UFC.com sat down with Calvillo and discussed her future in the division and the matchup with Rodriguez.