Five Questions With Clay Guida

UFC: What was training like for you during quarantine?

CG: I was out fishing every day in Florida on my boat. Once I got the call I came to Sacramento and trained for a week or so. We had this camp on short notice. Bobby Green, I could fight on a week’s notice. I’m healthier than ever and had a nice rest period. When the phone rings, we rise to the occasion and accept every challenge.

UFC: You’ve done short notice fights before but you seem extra relaxed heading into this fight. How are you feeling?

CG: To me, there’s no such thing as a short notice fight. When you’re mentally prepared, you’re ready for anything all the time. It’s never a guarantee of when you’re going to fight. But it’s a guarantee that when you sign a contract for an organization you fight whenever they need you. People make excuses about short notice fights, whether they win or lose.

UFC: You and Bobby have been scheduled to fight before and he’s a guy that’s been around for a long time like yourself. How excited are you to finally get in there?

CG: He backed out on short notice. He did that to my coach Danny Castillo multiple times, too. This one’s kind of personal to the team. I know Bobby will be ready and this will be a dog fight. There’s a lot on the line in this fight. It’s going to be fireworks in there, doesn’t matter if there’s no crowd.