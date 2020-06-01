Five Questions With Clay Guida

Just from hearing Clay Guida speak in interviews, you can tell he’s the type of guy to always make the most of bad situations. So when the quarantine began and gyms closed, Guida relaxed on his boat in Florida and fished. And when the UFC called for a short notice fight, that was no problem, either.
Guida will finally meet fellow veteran, Bobby Green, this Saturday at UFC Vegas 3. Guida and Green are scheduled to headline the ESPN prelims – an opportunity Guida is thrilled about. He knows that with not many other sports going on that the world is focusing on the UFC.
“It’s always important to go out and impress especially since I’m getting older,” said the 38-year-old. “But physically I’m getting better and I’m in better shape than I was at 21 or 25. You’re only as good as your last fight and that’s all that people remember. You’re going to see a super fresh, well-rested, animal in the cage.”
Guida was not shy about the type of fight fans can expect to witness on Saturday. UFC.com chatted with Guida on Thursday night to hear more about his preparation, his history with Bobby Green and much more.
UFC: What was training like for you during quarantine?
CG: I was out fishing every day in Florida on my boat. Once I got the call I came to Sacramento and trained for a week or so. We had this camp on short notice. Bobby Green, I could fight on a week’s notice. I’m healthier than ever and had a nice rest period. When the phone rings, we rise to the occasion and accept every challenge.
UFC: You’ve done short notice fights before but you seem extra relaxed heading into this fight. How are you feeling?
CG: To me, there’s no such thing as a short notice fight. When you’re mentally prepared, you’re ready for anything all the time. It’s never a guarantee of when you’re going to fight. But it’s a guarantee that when you sign a contract for an organization you fight whenever they need you. People make excuses about short notice fights, whether they win or lose.
UFC: You and Bobby have been scheduled to fight before and he’s a guy that’s been around for a long time like yourself. How excited are you to finally get in there?
CG: He backed out on short notice. He did that to my coach Danny Castillo multiple times, too. This one’s kind of personal to the team. I know Bobby will be ready and this will be a dog fight. There’s a lot on the line in this fight. It’s going to be fireworks in there, doesn’t matter if there’s no crowd.
UFC: What advantages do you think you have in the matchup?
CG: Everybody knows I’m the cardio kid. Everyone has more athletcisim or is a better fighter than me, but no one has more heart, no one has my fighter IQ. This guy’s going to melt in there. I’ve seen him under pressure before.
UFC: It seems like there’s a bigger spotlight on fights these days with no other sports going on. Is that extra motivation to go out and put on a show?
CG: What Dana White has done to get the UFC back in the mainstream before anyone else is unprecedented. People have nothing else to do but become fight fans. It’s taking over and it’s huge for the organization. There’s no pressure for me, though. I rise to the occasion. I get my butt kicked in the gym and I turn it around when it’s time. I’ll be even more focused in there with no crowd.