Five Questions with Aspen Ladd

You can’t discuss the women’s bantamweight title picture without mentioning Aspen Ladd. Saturday night, Ladd takes on Yana Kunitskaya in what will be her third matchup against a former title challenger. Ladd was also scheduled to face former champ Holly Holm earlier this year before the fight was cancelled.

If you talk to Ladd about her presence at the top of the division, she’s unfazed. The Californian doesn’t concern herself with the rankings, or the what ifs of title shots and past performances. It’s this mindset that has likely led to her success. Before her loss to Germaine de Randamie last July, Ladd was undefeated (8-0) and earned performance bonuses in two of three UFC fights.

UFC.com sat down with the bantamweight contender about her matchup with Kunitskaya and her future in the division.