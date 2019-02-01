Five Questions With Aljamain Sterling

UFC: This is a top 8 match-up. What do you feel like you have to prove and what can you gain from this fight heading into the rest of your year?

Sterling: I want to prove to the rest of this division, that I’ve heard rumblings from some other people from fans and things like that. And people are saying “Sterling is a gate keeper” but I don’t think I’m a gate keeper. I think I’m a true threat to the throne. I think this is the fight that is going to do that for me. I think going out there and winning in either a dominant unanimous decision fashion or going out there and actually getting the finish and a putting Jimmie Rivera away. He’s a super tough opponent, very respectable. He’s had one bump in the road since he’s been in the UFC, besides that he has been on a tear. I’d like to be the next guy to add it to the resume of defeating Jimmie Rivera.

UFC: Your division has had a lot of movement at the top. What do you think should be next for TJ Dillashaw? Should he have the rematch with Henry Cejudo at bantamweight?

Sterling: I’m going to have to disagree and say a lot of people aren’t interested in that fight, especially us bantamweights we are definitely not interested in that fight. They have been tying up this division for long enough. There’s worthy contenders, Marlon Moraes has stacked his claim to be the true number one contender he should be next in line for sure for a fact based off the body of work that he’s put together. I can’t see anyone else that makes sense for him to fight right now…..No more tie ups man. We got worthy contenders here, we’re here fighting. Let’s not log-jam this division anymore you got good guys with some good names that can really put some, I really think we can put some asses in the seats and that’s the way I look at it. Cejudo stay your ass where you belong, TJ fight Marlon so that we can keep this division moving.

I think the flyweight division with Cejudo at the top now, has honestly given it some new life. It would be cool to see if they can use that and maybe propel that division more into the public eye and make people actually respect it. We’re ten pounds apart, I just can’t see what the difference is between 125 and 135 in terms of the public opinion. If you like the 135ers, 125 can do it just as well if not better so that’s the way I kind of look at it.

