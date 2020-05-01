Five Questions with Aleksei Oleinik

UFC: How has training been different for you during the quarantine?

AO: I’ve been outside with my coaches, and in my backyard, I have a boxing bag and pads. I’ve been a professional for more than 20 years, so I always train and prepare.

UFC: What will it be like fighting in an arena with no fans?

AO: Different, but not too much. We still fight for a million fans and they can watch the fight. I’m fighting maybe the best grappler in the UFC and everyone can watch on ESPN and this is important. In any competition only 10 thousand people or so can watch live. But millions can watch on TV.

UFC: How does it feel to be able to provide people a night of entertainment during these hard times?

AO: Now is a bad time for many people in all the world. They must be safe and stay home. That’s important. But sport and martial arts are part of my life. This is important for sportsmen and fans.