Five Question With Ben Rothwell

UFC: What do you know about Marcin Tybura and how would you describe the matchup?

It’s a clash. He likes to pressure his opponents; how that will work with me I’m not quite so sure. At the same time (Stefan Struve) is a lot bigger than me and he used that game plan against him, as well. He’s going to pressure me, and he likes to try and push forward and look for takedowns.

UFC: Is this the best version of Ben Rothwell we’ve seen right now?

My four-fight win streak I was ending guys quickly. After coming back from a long layoff, I struggled my first few fights. My last two wins have kind of been whatever, so I haven’t shown a better version of myself yet. But I feel good. With my age and where I’m at, the potential is there to show a better version of myself.

UFC: How would you compare yourself now to when you were performing well and on a big win streak several years ago?

It always comes down to mentality. Physically, I’m performing well. I’m probably having harder training camps than before. It’s just getting my mind right and being able to pull the trigger, and then great things can happen.

UFC: Are you hoping to make a statement in this fight and re-enter the heavyweight rankings?

It’s always about getting a finish. Most of my wins have come by a finish. That’s what everyone wants to see and if I’m going to make a statement you have to finish an opponent decisively and that normally gets everyone’s attention.

UFC: What are you anticipating the feeling to be like when you walk out to the Octagon on Saturday?

Ultimately the Octagon is always the same to me. you love to hear the roar after a finish. But strategically, the no-crowd works to my favor. You get more feeling of a sparring match and if you can get that comfortable, that’s usually when you’re going to do your best.