Five Paulo Costa Fights To Watch Before UFC 294

The Brazilian contender is a true knockout artist, using his pressure and power to overwhelm opponents. Costa did just that on his run to a title shot in 2020 and he’s been in nothing but highly entertaining fights.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

On October 21, he’ll return to the Octagon for the first time in over a year when he fights Khamzat Chimaev on the UFC 294 main card in Abu Dhabi.

Take a look at some of “The Eraser’s” best moments thus far, as we count down the days to his fight with Chimaev.

Paulo Costa vs Garreth McLellan

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – March 11, 2017