Five Of The Best Moments From Mexican Fighters

Announcements
Fight Coverage
With Noche UFC Just Around the Corner, Check Out Some Of The Best Moments Fighters From Mexico Have Given Us Over The Years
Although Mexican fighters have been in the UFC since 2008 when Efrain Escudero made his way to the organization via the eighth season of The Ultimate Fighter, the current wave of Mexican mixed martial artists have had a gigantic impact on the promotion.
Fighters like Alexa Grasso, Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno have worked relentlessly toward their goals and have made Mexico a force to be reckoned with. With the addition of the new UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City, the talent that comes out of Mexico and other parts of Central and South America will only increase.
Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
To celebrate the impact this country has on MMA, the UFC has made it a point to showcase the country’s talent at their Noche events on Mexican Independence Day weekend. With Riyadh Season Noche UFC quickly approaching, let’s take a look at five of the best moments Mexican fighters have given us.
Alexa Grasso Upsets Valentina Shevchenko
Current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso made history at UFC 285 when she defeated longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko, who held the title for nearly five years, was defeated when Grasso sunk in a rear naked choke in the fourth round. Grasso became the first Mexican female champion in UFC history and skyrocketed to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings.
UFC 306: Alexa Grasso Interview | Valentina Shevchenko Interview | Grasso vs Shevchenko 1 Full Fight | Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 Full Fight
In the rematch, the two fought to a draw, and after facing off as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter Season 32, Grasso and Shevchenko will meet for the third time at Riyadh Season Noche UFC to battle for the flyweight title for the third time.
Brandon Moreno Breaks Through
One of the most memorable rivalries in recent memory was between Brandon Moreno and Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo. The pair met four times during their feud, starting at UFC 256, where Moreno attempted to take the flyweight title from Figueiredo. Ultimately, Figueiredo was able to keep his title via a draw, but Moreno showed he was championship caliber.
READ: UFC 306 Fighters Talk About Fighting At Sphere
A rematch took place at UFC 263 in Arizona, and Moreno was determined to become the flyweight champion. After making changes to his training, Moreno dominated the fight and was able to secure a rear naked choke to earn the title and become the first Mexican-born champion.
Raul Rosas Jr. Lights Up Noche UFC
Raul Rosas Jr. is one of the most promising up-and-comers in the UFC at the moment. One of his most exciting and impressive fights occurred at Noche UFC in 2023 against Terrence Mitchell. Though brief, Rosas Jr. was able to quickly apply pressure and begin to break Mitchell down. After a punch that left Mitchell stunned, Rosas Jr. continued his relentless attack and did not allow Mitchell to recover. The referee stepped in and ended the fight inside the first minute, giving Rosas Jr. the bounce-back win he so desperately wanted.
Irene Aldana Goes To War With Karol Rosa
Born in Culiacán, Mexico, Irene Aldana is one of the top ranked contenders in the bantamweight division. After a tough loss against Amanda Nunes for the title, Aldana was ready to get back into the Octagon and continue moving up the ranks. Her UFC 296 fight against Karol Rosa was a chance for Aldana to show what made her special, and she did just that. Rosa was utilizing kicks and grappling for the majority of the fight. Aldana responded by keeping the fight on the feet and using her fists as much as possible.
READ: Last Time At Noche UFC
Both of their methods created a fight that was fun to watch and left fans wondering who would be victorious. In the end, Aldana’s impressive ability to absorb Rosa’s kicks and stay aggressive led to a unanimous decision nod. The two were battered and bruised after this fight and earned Fight of the Night honors.
Yair Rodríguez’s Last Second Wonder Strike
Before he won the interim featherweight crown in 2023, Yair Rodríguez blessed us with one of the most extraordinary finishes in UFC history when he fought The Korean Zombie in Denver at the UFC’s 25th anniversary show in 2018. The two went back-and-forth for nearly 25 minutes, and in the last moments of the fight, they rushed toward each other one last time. Rodriguez ducked under The Korean Zombie’s blitz and landed a flush reverse elbow that put the Korean legend on the canvas. They were awarded Fight of the Night for their display of skill and tenacity, and the fight went down in the featherweight history book.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche UFC O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.