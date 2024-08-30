Five Of The Best Moments From Mexican Fighters

Fighters like Alexa Grasso, Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno have worked relentlessly toward their goals and have made Mexico a force to be reckoned with. With the addition of the new UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City, the talent that comes out of Mexico and other parts of Central and South America will only increase.

Order UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

To celebrate the impact this country has on MMA, the UFC has made it a point to showcase the country’s talent at their Noche events on Mexican Independence Day weekend. With Riyadh Season Noche UFC quickly approaching, let’s take a look at five of the best moments Mexican fighters have given us.

Alexa Grasso Upsets Valentina Shevchenko