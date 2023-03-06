Five Most Anticipated Debuts

Watch | Rousey vs Carmuche On UFC Fight Pass

Ronda Rousey made her debut in the first women’s fight in UFC history. Battling for the bantamweight championship against Liz Carmouche at UFC 157, Rousey’s debut was one of the most anticipated to date. Being known as one of the best female mixed martial artists in the world, there was no one better to introduce women to the UFC. Rousey came in with a clean 6-0 record, all first-round finishes, all with her deadly armbar that no one could defend. Rousey relied on her armbar once again to defeat Carmouche with eleven seconds remaining in the first round. Living up to her hype, Rousey’s debut was just the start of an amazing career.

