Mateusz Gamrot of Poland poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

Five Mateusz Gamrot Fights To Watch Before UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot

Lightweight Mateusz Gamrot Looks To Get His Second Win In A Row This Weekend When He Faces Rafael Fiziev In A Main Event Bout. Take A Look At Five Of “Gamer’s” Best Performances. 
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Sep. 20, 2023

Lightweight Mateusz Gamrot got the attention of fight fans in his UFC debut, earning Fight of the Night honors in a losing effort. Since dropping his first UFC bout, “Gamer” has gone 5-1 and quickly established himself as one of the premier lightweights in the promotion.

In seven career UFC bouts, Gamrot has received a bonus in four of them, proving that he’s must-see TV and a true contender in the shark tank that is the lightweight division.

This weekend, he’ll face Rafael Fiziev in his second main event and he’ll look to earn another crack at going from contender to title contention.

Check out these five performances from Gamrot, which showcase just how talented one of Poland’s finest is inside the Octagon.

Mateusz Gamrot vs Scott Holtzman

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland – April 10, 2021

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Mateusz Gamrot of Poland punches Scott Holtzman in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Mateusz Gamrot of Poland punches Scott Holtzman in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Gamrot faced a game opponent in Scott Holtzman in his sophomore UFC bout.

Early in the second round, he landed a massive right hand that put Holtzman to the canvas and he finished off the fight with some ground strikes. It was an impressive way for Gamrot to get his first UFC victory.

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jeremy Stephens

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises – July 17, 2021

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Mateusz Gamrot of Poland secures a submission against Jeremy Stephens in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mateusz Gamrot of Poland secures a submission against Jeremy Stephens in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

This was the fight that put Gamrot on the map. The 32-year-old wasted no time to take the powerful Jeremy Stephens to the ground. From there, he found a kimura submission and locked it in and forced Stephens to tap in just 65 seconds.

Jon Anik said it best: “Wow.”

Mateusz Gamrot vs Diego Ferreira

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – December 18, 2021

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Mateusz Gamrot of Poland punches Diego Ferreira of Brazil in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mateusz Gamrot of Poland punches Diego Ferreira of Brazil in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Gamrot’s first opportunity at the lightweight top 15 came against seasoned veteran Diego Ferreira. It was the perfect test to see if Gamrot was ready for best of the best at 155 pounds. Ferreira has faced a ton of high-quality opponents and is very well-rounded and Gamrot proved that he was more than ready.

Gamrot and Ferreira were putting on a show through the first five minutes – both putting on a wild pace and being very technical.

In the second round, Gamrot was able to get Ferreira to the canvas and up against the Octagon fence. He started by landing a devastating knee to the side of Ferreira and it was clear it hurt Ferreira badly and the Brazilian contender verbally tapped. The win showed that Gamrot can do it all.

Mateusz Gamrot vs Arman Tsarukyan

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot – June 25, 2022

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Mateusz Gamrot of Poland reacts after his victory over Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mateusz Gamrot of Poland reacts after his victory over Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot was one of the most interesting fights of 2022.

Both lightweights were on big win streaks and entered the bout knowing that a crack at the division’s elite was on the line. What followed was 25 minutes of high-level mixed martial arts.

Striking, scrambles, grappling, big moments – this one had it all. It was a very close back-and-forth fight but, in the end, Gamrot got the unanimous decision nod.

Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner

UFC 285 – March 4, 2023

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Mateusz Gamrot of Poland punches Jalin Turner in a lightweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mateusz Gamrot of Poland punches Jalin Turner in a lightweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Gamrot came into his UFC 285 bout with Jalin Turner off a crazy fight with Beneil Dariush. Getting back into the win column was all that mattered to Gamrot, so he stuck to his gameplan against Jalin Turner.

Turner, who is known for using his length to out strike and out grapple his opponents, was a dangerous matchup for Gamrot. That’s why Gamrot decided to put the pace on Turner and close the gap to limit Turner’s strikes. It was a tough fight that definitely had moments of adversity for Gamrot.

But he was able to get the split decision win and showcase his toughness and ability to grit out a fight that many would consider to be a tough matchup.

 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

