Five Mateusz Gamrot Fights To Watch Before UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot

In seven career UFC bouts, Gamrot has received a bonus in four of them, proving that he’s must-see TV and a true contender in the shark tank that is the lightweight division.

This weekend, he’ll face Rafael Fiziev in his second main event and he’ll look to earn another crack at going from contender to title contention.

Check out these five performances from Gamrot, which showcase just how talented one of Poland’s finest is inside the Octagon.