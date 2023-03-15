Five Leon Edwards Fights To Watch Before UFC 286

You can’t start a list of Edwards’ fights without including the one that made him a champion. For years, Usman tabbed Edwards as the most difficult opponent he had faced, even as Usman took out challenger after challenger.

In Salt Lake City, Edwards showed why that was. Down on the scorecards and with a fire lit under him from his coach Dave Lovell, Edwards fired off the strike that made him the second champion to hail from the United Kingdom.

Edwards vs Rafael Dos Anjos