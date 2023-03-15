 Skip to main content
Leon Edwards of Jamaica faces Kamaru Usman of Nigeria in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Five Leon Edwards Fights To Watch Before UFC 286

Before Leon Edwards Defends His Welterweight Title For The First Time, Check Out Some Of His Best Fights
By Zac Pacleb, on Twitter: @ZacPacleb • Mar. 15, 2023

Leon Edwards shocked the world with his fifth-round head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman in Salt Lake City at UFC 278, and while the nature of the comeback victory was enough for dramatic effect, Edwards’ journey to that moment made it all the sweeter. 

How To Watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 In Your Country

Potentially the unluckiest contender for a two-year stretch, Edwards made the most of his shot and is set to headline a dream event at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 as he makes the first defense of his title in London. Before he attempts to rattle the MMA world once again, take a look at some of his best fights:

Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 2

Free Fight | Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 2
Free Fight | Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 2
You can’t start a list of Edwards’ fights without including the one that made him a champion. For years, Usman tabbed Edwards as the most difficult opponent he had faced, even as Usman took out challenger after challenger. 

Watch It Again On UFC FIGHT PASS

In Salt Lake City, Edwards showed why that was. Down on the scorecards and with a fire lit under him from his coach Dave Lovell, Edwards fired off the strike that made him the second champion to hail from the United Kingdom.

Edwards vs Rafael Dos Anjos

Leon Edwards of Jamaica punches Rafael Dos Anjos of Brazil in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Leon Edwards of Jamaica punches Rafael Dos Anjos of Brazil in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on July 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

In his first main event, Edwards put together an all-around dominant performance against former lightweight champion and welterweight title challenger Rafael Dos Anjos. The fight was not only a milestone because of its headlining nature, but also because it showed Edwards’ well-roundedness.

Watch Again On UFC FIGHT PASS

For 25 minutes, Edwards thwarted RDA’s best attacks while keeping full control of the fight in San Antonio. 

Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Edwards didn’t need to give Nate Diaz a pathway to a welterweight title shot, but “Rocky” knew he needed a signature victory to reassert his claim as the No. 1 contender.

Watch It Again On UFC FIGHT PASS

For about 24 minutes, Edwards put on a striking masterclass against the fan-favorite, but he needed to weather a mighty storm in the last minute that one could argue set him up for his last-minute heroics against Usman a year afterward.

Edwards vs Gunnar Nelson

Leon Edwards of England punches Gunnar Nelson of Iceland in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 Arena on March 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Leon Edwards of England punches Gunnar Nelson of Iceland in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at The O2 Arena on March 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Although the O2 Arena will almost certainly shower Edwards with cheers as he walks to the Octagon on March 18, he did not receive as friendly a welcome when he fought Gunnar Nelson in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal.

Watch Again On UFC FIGHT PASS

He did, however, assert himself well against the fan favorite. Despite Nelson’s lauded grappling, Edwards more or less outgrappled him and nearly finished him with a vicious strike in the second round.

Order UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

Edwards vs Seth Baczynski

Leon Edwards of Jamaica reacts after his knockout victory over Seth Baczynski of the United States in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Tauron Arena on April 11, 2015 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Leon Edwards of Jamaica reacts after his knockout victory over Seth Baczynski of the United States in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Tauron Arena on April 11, 2015 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Watch It Again On UFC FIGHT PASS

Any time there’s a sub-10-second knockout, it’s got to be included on a list like this. In Edwards’ second UFC outing, he bounced back from a split decision loss with a lightning quick win in Poland to secure his first victory in the Octagon.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3, live from the O2 Arena in London. 

UFC 286
