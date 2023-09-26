Five Khamzat Chimaev Fights To Watch Before UFC 294

Free Fight
Athletes
“Borz” Has Been a Part Of Some Memorable Fights During His UFC Tenure
Khamzat Chimaev is known for the sheer excitement that he brings to the Octagon. With a relentless fighting style and a finishing instinct only a select few possess, Chimaev has earned a reputation as a true force to be reckoned with in MMA. At UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, Chimaev will tackle a tough test in his co-main event fight against Paulo Costa.
Let’s take a look back at five of his most memorable fights.
Vs John Phillips
UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige
In his promotional debut on UFC Fight Island, Chimaev secured a second-round submission while showcasing his impressive wrestling skills against John Philips.
Chimaev made his first appearance in the Octagon in the featured preliminary fight of UFC on ESPN against Phillips, who was aiming for his second UFC victory. The middleweight bout began with both fighters engaging in a lively exchange, but Chimaev swiftly executed a double-leg takedown. He then wasted no time delivering powerful ground-and-pound strikes, causing significant damage to Philips before he eventually seized his back. Chimaev had clearly concluded the first round on top, having dominated with complete control while inflicting substantial damage.
In the second round, Chimaev once again employed a double-leg takedown and resumed his ground-and-pound assault, mirroring his strategy from the previous round. As Phillips attempted to turn away, Chimaev expertly applied a D’Arce choke, leading Philips to submit and handing Chimaev his first UFC win.
Vs Rhys McKee
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till
Chimaev’s move to welterweight for his clash against Rhys McKee on UFC Fight Island marked a significant shift after his initial debut in the middleweight division just ten days earlier. The event kicked off the final event of the month in Abu Dhabi, setting the stage for an explosive showdown.
The fight wasted no time heating up. Chimaev aggressively closed the distance and initiated a swift takedown in just 14 seconds after he carried McKee to his corner. As soon as the fight hit the mat, Chimaev swiftly transitioned into a dominating mount position and unleashed a barrage of punishing punches without hesitation. Despite McKee’s efforts to keep moving, Chimaev maintained relentless pressure, and the referee ultimately intervened to save Mckee from further punishment.
The fight showcased Chimaev’s incredible versatility and adaptability. He quickly transitioned from middleweight to welterweight, achieving victory over McKee just ten days after his UFC debut win against John Philips. With his impressive win, Chimaev extended his undefeated record to 8-0 and solidified his place in the modern-day UFC history books by achieving the quickest turnaround between victories.
Khamzat Chimaev's Win Streak | UFC 279
Vs Gerald Meerschaert
UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley
Chimaev took just 17 seconds to secure his third UFC win in this one.
Chimaev initiated the bout with intense pressure on Meerschaert. However, instead of opting for a takedown, he surprised everyone by unleashing a powerful right hand that landed perfectly and immediately put the seasoned middleweight fighter out.
With his third UFC win in only 66 days, Chimaev’s professional record now stands at 9-0, solidifying his status as a rising star in the UFC.
Vs Li Jingliang
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira
Despite a year away from the cage, Chimaev picked up right where he left off in this welterweight bout, which was part of the UFC 267 main card in Abu Dhabi. From the fight’s opening seconds, Chimaev was clearly dominating against Li and maintained control throughout the bout.
In one moment, Chimaev heads across the cage to initiate a takedown but instead lifts Li off the ground and carries him towards UFC CEO Dana White, who was seated Octagonside. During this moment, Chimaev exchanged a few words with White before successfully completing the takedown and launching a flurry of punches upon Li.
Chimaev’s remarkable performance ended in a first-round submission, adding to his unbeaten record, now standing at a flawless 10-0. Chimaev initiated the takedown against the 11th-ranked Li, who had an 18-7 record. After some skillful groundwork and a series of strikes, Chimaev executed a rear naked choke, ultimately ending the fight at the 3:16 mark.
Vs Gilbert Burns
UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie
The battle between rising welterweight sensation Chimaev and former world title challenger Gilbert Burns lived up to the war Chimaev had hoped for. So much so that it was named 2022 Fight of the Year. Yet Chimaev still managed to preserve his unblemished record with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Chimaev, now 11-0. Burns fell to 20-5.
It only took three strikes for Chimaev to get close enough for a takedown, and only a minute in, Burns had already been dragged to the mat. Luckily for Burns, the Brazilian took about 90 seconds to get free, and then the two were back on their feet again. The welterweights exchanged several shots, and with a minute left in the round, a right hand dropped Burns, and while “Durinho” recovered quickly, it was a big moment for Chimaev.
As round two kicked off, Burns’s striking was precise, but Chimaev was equally sharp. They both had their moments, trading blows back and forth. The audience added to the excitement with chants coming together and filling the arena with roars. Two minutes into the round, Burns managed to briefly drop Chimaev and land several heavy shots on him, but Chimaev quickly retaliated with his own barrage of strikes. With less than two minutes remaining, the fight quickly moved to the mat, where Burns used an upkick to get back to his feet. As the round was coming to a close, the bloodied Burns scored another knockdown.
Both fighters were clearly exhausted in the third round, but the pressure was still coming from both sides. The rest of the round followed a similar pattern as they exchanged blow for blow, and Chimaev ultimately got his hand raised.
Vs Kevin Holland
UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson
Chimaev managed to make the best of a bumpy situation by securing a first-round submission victory over Kevin Holland in the co-main event of UFC 279 in Las Vegas.
The action unfolded right from the start. Chimaev wasted no time and immediately went for the takedown attempt, forcing Holland into a tough spot. While Holland put up a good fight, Chimaev proved successful. He latched onto a D’Arce choke, and while it had to be reapplied a few times, he locked it in and drew the tap from Holland.
Although the victory spared Chimaev from potentially ruining his perfect record, Chimaev was initially granted a significantly more significant opportunity to showcase his skills as the headliner against the popular Nate Diaz. But he ended up facing Holland instead due to a weight miss.