Five Khamzat Chimaev Fights To Watch Before UFC 294

Vs John Phillips

UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs Ige

In his promotional debut on UFC Fight Island, Chimaev secured a second-round submission while showcasing his impressive wrestling skills against John Philips.

Chimaev made his first appearance in the Octagon in the featured preliminary fight of UFC on ESPN against Phillips, who was aiming for his second UFC victory. The middleweight bout began with both fighters engaging in a lively exchange, but Chimaev swiftly executed a double-leg takedown. He then wasted no time delivering powerful ground-and-pound strikes, causing significant damage to Philips before he eventually seized his back. Chimaev had clearly concluded the first round on top, having dominated with complete control while inflicting substantial damage.

In the second round, Chimaev once again employed a double-leg takedown and resumed his ground-and-pound assault, mirroring his strategy from the previous round. As Phillips attempted to turn away, Chimaev expertly applied a D’Arce choke, leading Philips to submit and handing Chimaev his first UFC win.