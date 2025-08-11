Five Khamzat Chimaev Fights To Watch

Khamzat Chimaev is known for the sheer excitement that he brings to the Octagon. With a relentless fighting style and a finishing instinct only a select few possess, Chimaev has earned a reputation as a true force to be reckoned with in MMA. At UFC 319 in Chicago, Chimaev challenges Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title.
Order UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev
Let’s take a look back at five of his most memorable fights.
vs John Phillips (UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige)
In his promotional debut on UFC Fight Island, Chimaev secured a second-round submission while showcasing his impressive wrestling skills against John Philips.
Chimaev made his first appearance in the Octagon in the featured preliminary fight of UFC on ESPN against Phillips, who was aiming for his second UFC victory. The middleweight bout began with both fighters engaging in a lively exchange, but Chimaev swiftly executed a double-leg takedown. He then wasted no time delivering powerful ground-and-pound strikes, causing significant damage to Philips before he eventually seized his back. Chimaev had clearly concluded the first round on top, having dominated with complete control while inflicting substantial damage.
MORE UFC 319: Fight by Fight Preview
In the second round, Chimaev once again employed a double-leg takedown and resumed his ground-and-pound assault, mirroring his strategy from the previous round. As Phillips attempted to turn away, Chimaev expertly applied a D’Arce choke, leading Philips to submit and handing Chimaev his first UFC win.
vs Rhys McKee (UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till)
Chimaev’s move to welterweight for his clash against Rhys McKee on UFC Fight Island marked a significant shift after his initial debut in the middleweight division just ten days earlier. The event kicked off the final event of the month in Abu Dhabi, setting the stage for an explosive showdown.
The fight wasted no time heating up. Chimaev aggressively closed the distance and initiated a swift takedown in just 14 seconds after he carried McKee to his corner. As soon as the fight hit the mat, Chimaev swiftly transitioned into a dominating mount position and unleashed a barrage of punishing punches without hesitation. Despite McKee’s efforts to keep moving, Chimaev maintained relentless pressure, and the referee ultimately intervened to save Mckee from further punishment.
GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 319 | UFC Shanghai | UFC Paris
The fight showcased Chimaev’s incredible versatility and adaptability. He quickly transitioned from middleweight to welterweight, achieving victory over McKee just ten days after his UFC debut win against John Philips. With his impressive win, Chimaev extended his undefeated record to 8-0 and solidified his place in the modern-day UFC history books by achieving the quickest turnaround between victories.
vs Gerald Meerschaert (UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley)
Chimaev took just 17 seconds to secure his third UFC win in this one.
Chimaev initiated the bout with intense pressure on Meerschaert. However, instead of opting for a takedown, he surprised everyone by unleashing a powerful right hand that landed perfectly and immediately put the seasoned middleweight fighter out.
How To Watch Dana White's Contender Series, Season 9
With his third UFC win in only 66 days, Chimaev’s professional record now stands at 9-0, solidifying his status as a rising star in the UFC.
vs Li Jingliang (UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira)
Despite a year away from the cage, Chimaev picked up right where he left off in this welterweight bout, which was part of the UFC 267 main card in Abu Dhabi. From the fight’s opening seconds, Chimaev was clearly dominating against Li and maintained control throughout the bout.
In one moment, Chimaev heads across the cage to initiate a takedown but instead lifts Li off the ground and carries him towards UFC CEO Dana White, who was seated Octagonside. During this moment, Chimaev exchanged a few words with White before successfully completing the takedown and launching a flurry of punches upon Li.
Paramount and TKO Announce Historic UFC Media Rights Agreement
Chimaev’s remarkable performance ended in a first-round submission, adding to his unbeaten record, now standing at a flawless 10-0. Chimaev initiated the takedown against the 11th-ranked Li, who had an 18-7 record. After some skillful groundwork and a series of strikes, Chimaev executed a rear naked choke, ultimately ending the fight at the 3:16 mark.
vs Gilbert Burns (UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie)
The battle between rising welterweight sensation Chimaev and former world title challenger Gilbert Burns lived up to the war Chimaev had hoped for. So much so that it was named 2022 Fight of the Year. Yet Chimaev still managed to preserve his unblemished record with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Chimaev, now 11-0. Burns fell to 20-5.
It only took three strikes for Chimaev to get close enough for a takedown, and only a minute in, Burns had already been dragged to the mat. Luckily for Burns, the Brazilian took about 90 seconds to get free, and then the two were back on their feet again. The welterweights exchanged several shots, and with a minute left in the round, a right hand dropped Burns, and while “Durinho” recovered quickly, it was a big moment for Chimaev.
As round two kicked off, Burns’s striking was precise, but Chimaev was equally sharp. They both had their moments, trading blows back and forth. The audience added to the excitement with chants coming together and filling the arena with roars. Two minutes into the round, Burns managed to briefly drop Chimaev and land several heavy shots on him, but Chimaev quickly retaliated with his own barrage of strikes. With less than two minutes remaining, the fight quickly moved to the mat, where Burns used an upkick to get back to his feet. As the round was coming to a close, the bloodied Burns scored another knockdown.
Both fighters were clearly exhausted in the third round, but the pressure was still coming from both sides. The rest of the round followed a similar pattern as they exchanged blow for blow, and Chimaev ultimately got his hand raised.
vs Robert Whittaker (UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway)
In perhaps his finest performance to date, Chimaev faced former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi. "The Reaper" had racked up back-to-back wins in 2024 over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov and seemed primed to make a run back to another title opportunity, but Chimaev had other plans.
Midway through the first round, Chimaev shot a lightning-fast takedown and found his way to Whittaker's back. After what felt like the blink of an eye, Chimaev was wrapping an arm around Whittaker's neck, and not a moment later, Whittaker was tapping. The submission gave Chimaev his first Performance Bonus since 2022 and cemented him as a middleweight title contender.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.