Five Khalil Rountree Jr. Fights To Watch

When you think of fighters taking the long road to a title shot, the first names that come up—in recent memory, at least—are Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier and Michael Bisping, all-action veterans and fan-favorites who rode the roller coaster that is the mixed martial arts game before breaking through to capture at least a piece of UFC gold. While Khalil Rountree Jr.’s journey hasn’t been as long in terms of fights, his eight-year, 15-fight journey brought him to a slightly unexpected title opportunity opposite the menacing Alex Pereira at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City.
However, for those who have watched Rountree closely, his gradual improvements led him to amassing a five-fight winning streak dating back to September 2021. It was one filled with highlight-reel finishes and built the requisite momentum for this occasion.
So, before the veteran knockout artist makes the walk to the Octagon for the biggest opportunity of his career, take a look at five of his best performances to date:
vs Paul Craig
In enemy territory against Paul Craig, Rountree couldn’t have looked more unbothered in Glasgow. Never breaking eye contact with Craig through introductions, Rountree took command of the space inside the Octagon. He feinted, threw heavy and cut Craig off to the point where the Scotsman never genuinely attempted to initiate a grappling exchange. It was an aura-filled performance for Rountree that brought his UFC account to .500 in a big way.
vs Eryk Anders
After a disappointing knockout loss to Johnny Walker, Rountree traveled to Thailand and came back looking like a new man when he faced Eryk Anders at UFC 236. Rountree opened the fight in a traditional Muay Thai stance that caught many, including Anders, off guard. Rountree battered Anders’ front leg before scoring several knockdowns. Only Anders’ toughness kept him in the fight, but it was a career-best performance from Rountree at that point.
vs Karl Roberson
Rountree Jr. bounced back after a couple of losses to dispatch of Modestas Bukauskas, but his pursuit of consistency remained elusive. However, his performance against Roberson felt like one that showed signs of a new chapter in his career. Rountree concluded the fight with one of the most brutal finishing sequences you’ll see.
vs Chris Daukaus
Welcoming Chris Daukaus to the light heavyweight division, Rountree let the Philadelphian know they don’t hit any softer at 205 pounds. Midway through the first round, Rountree uncorked a dynamite left hand that flattened his opponent and registered his fourth win in a row.
vs Anthony Smith
After edging himself closer and closer to a Top 10 matchup, Rountree finally got the notable name his title pursuit needed when he faced Anthony Smith. The former title challenger made it a habit of halting surging contenders, but over the course of three rounds, it was Rountree who controlled the action. In the third round, he unleashed an uppercut and left hook that sent Smith staggering to the canvas. The win, Rountree’s fifth in a row, led to him calling for a main event opportunity, as well as an opportunity to fight Alex Pereira.
Don’t miss a moment of UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr., live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.