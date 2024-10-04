Five Kevin Holland Fights To Watch

Announcements
When Kevin Holland steps into the Octagon, fans know they are in for an exciting fight. Since making his debut in 2018, the Dana White’s Contender Series alum has bounced back and forth from welterweight to middleweight, having a plethora of memorable finishes along the way.
The 31-year-old enters the Octagon for the third time this year, his second in a row at middleweight, as he prepares to face Georgia’s Roman Dolidze. “Trailblazer” has won seven Performance of the Night bonuses, which is tied for the third most in UFC history. He also won a Fight of the Night bonus for his fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.
Order UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr.
Before Holland makes the walk on Saturday night at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah, take a look at some of his most exciting performances to date.
Vs Jacare Souza at UFC 256 – December 12, 2020
2020 was a busy year for Holland, who had five fights, winning all five. His fight against Souza marked his final one of the year and the win tied Holland for most wins in a calendar year and it is a record he has been trying to break ever since.
Full Fight | Kevin Holland vs Jacare Souza
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Full Fight | Kevin Holland vs Jacare Souza
/
A handful of Holland’s finishes have come within the first round, and very early in the first round. This fight against Jacare Souza was no different. It only took Holland 105 seconds to get the job done inside the UFC APEX. After a series of exchanges up against the cage, Holland ended up on the canvas. Despite Souza throwing punches down from the top, Holland managed to land a handful of his own, throwing a right hook that badly hurt Souza. As he got back to his feet, Holland continued to rain down punches, forcing the referee to step in. This was Holland’s third Performance of the Night bonus in 2020.
Vs Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 – March 5, 2022
After a series of fights at 185 pounds, Holland made his way down to the welterweight division for the first time in his UFC career and his debut was successful against Alex Oliveira.
Full Fight | Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Full Fight | Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira
/
It was a back-and-forth battle in the first round, with both men finding success in different areas, and Oliveira getting a takedown and rear naked choke attempt at the end of the first round. It was a submission attempt that would go viral for Holland giving the thumbs up despite the grip Oliveira had.
How To Watch UFC 307 In Your Country
Shortly after the second round got underway, Holland dropped Oliveira and followed it up with a handful of blows that called for a stoppage. Another bonus in the bag for the Texan.
Vs Tim Means At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett – June 18, 2022
Holland did not disappoint for his fans in Austin, Texas, as he submitted veteran Tim Means in the second round.
Full Fight | Kevin Holland vs Tim Means
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Full Fight | Kevin Holland vs Tim Means
/
Similar to his fight against Oliveira, the first round was evenly matched, with Means and Holland going at it and throwing in some words along the way. A minute and some change into the second round, Holland used that knockout power to wobble Means and send him to the mat, where he ultimately locked up the D’Arce choke.
Vs Michael Chiesa At UFC 291 – July 29, 2023
As he returns to Salt Lake City this weekend, Holland will look to replicate the performance he had last year inside Delta Center against Michael Chiesa.
MORE UFC 307: Coach Conversation: Pereira vs Rountree Jr. | Fighters On The Rise
His first-round submission over Chiesa was probably the biggest win of his career and it was a dominant overall performance from the 31-year-old. Coming on the heels of his win over Santiago Ponzinibbio three months prior, Holland found success in the striking department, hurting Chiesa with shots up against the fence. Showcasing his submission abilities once again, Holland was able to lock up, yet another D’Arce choke, and leave with another $50,000 bonus.
Full Fight | Kevin Holland vs Michael Chiesa
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Full Fight | Kevin Holland vs Michael Chiesa
/
Vs Michal Oleksiejczuk At UFC 302 – June 2, 2024
After falling to Michael “Venom” Page earlier this year, Holland made the return to middleweight for the first time in eight fights and got back in the win column. It took Holland less than two minutes to secure the armbar submission that popped Oleksiejczuk’s elbow, calling Herb Dean to stop the fight.
The submission marked Holland’s eighth of his career, pushing his record to 26-11, 1NC.
Don’t miss a moment of UFC 307: Pereira vs Rountree Jr., live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags