Five Kevin Holland Fights To Watch

The 31-year-old enters the Octagon for the third time this year, his second in a row at middleweight, as he prepares to face Georgia’s Roman Dolidze. “Trailblazer” has won seven Performance of the Night bonuses, which is tied for the third most in UFC history. He also won a Fight of the Night bonus for his fight against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Before Holland makes the walk on Saturday night at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah, take a look at some of his most exciting performances to date.

Vs Jacare Souza at UFC 256 – December 12, 2020

2020 was a busy year for Holland, who had five fights, winning all five. His fight against Souza marked his final one of the year and the win tied Holland for most wins in a calendar year and it is a record he has been trying to break ever since.