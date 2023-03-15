Five Kamaru Usman Fights To Watch Before UFC 286

When Usman fought Jorge Masvidal for a second time at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, the tension was quite palpable. In the shadow of their initial fight on Fight Island at UFC 251, many people figured Usman would implement the same grapple-heavy attack that left fans a little wanting, given all the beef between the two.

“Gamebred” said as much, too, and it only fed into Usman’s hunger to slam the door shut on their saga. What followed was perhaps the best knockout of Usman’s career in front of a full arena for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Usman’s celebratory roar on top of the cage might be the most iconic moment of his decorated career.

Usman vs Colby Covington 1