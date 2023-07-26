Five Justin Gaethje Fights To Watch Before UFC 291

Justin Gaethje’s UFC career started off with a bang.

One of the top fights of 2017, Gaethje’s TUF finale win against Michael Johnson was as good of a start to a UFC career as you could ask for.

Within the first few seconds of the fight, the two fighters were already going at it. A left hand from Johnson was met with a right hand and a knee from Gaethje right off the bat, as the two went back and forth in the first round.

How To Watch UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje 2

In the second round, Johnson had gotten the better of Gaethje. As the round progressed and Gaethje’s exhaustion became more visible, he dug deep, and with three knees to Johnson’s face in rapid succession, suddenly he was the winner – a style of victory that has been all too common throughout Gaethje’s career.

Vs Dustin Poirier (UFC Fight Night Glendale - Watch On UFC Fight Pass)