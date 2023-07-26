 Skip to main content
Justin Gaethje prepares to fight Charles Oliveira of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Five Justin Gaethje Fights To Watch Before UFC 291

“The Highlight” Has Been A Part Of Some Iconic Fights During His UFC Tenure
By Patrick Felts, On Twitter @patrickjfelts • Jul. 26, 2023

There may not be a more exciting fighter in the world right now than Justin Gaethje.

After all, the lightweight is known as “The Highlight” for a reason. All-time classic fights and finishes have become somewhat of an expected outcome every time he enters the Octagon. At UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Gaethje is back in the Octagon for a rematch with Dustin Poirier, this time with the BMF belt on the line.

Before Saturday’s main event, let’s take a look back at five of his most iconic fights.

Vs Michael Johnson (TUF 25 Finale - Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Justin Gaethje knees Michael Johnson after their lightweight bout during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)
Justin Gaethje’s UFC career started off with a bang.

One of the top fights of 2017, Gaethje’s TUF finale win against Michael Johnson was as good of a start to a UFC career as you could ask for.

Within the first few seconds of the fight, the two fighters were already going at it. A left hand from Johnson was met with a right hand and a knee from Gaethje right off the bat, as the two went back and forth in the first round.

In the second round, Johnson had gotten the better of Gaethje. As the round progressed and Gaethje’s exhaustion became more visible, he dug deep, and with three knees to Johnson’s face in rapid succession, suddenly he was the winner – a style of victory that has been all too common throughout Gaethje’s career.

Vs Dustin Poirier (UFC Fight Night Glendale - Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje touch gloves in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Gila Rivera Arena on April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 291’s main event is a long-awaited sequel to one of 2018’s best fights.

Five years since these two first faced off, both fighters remain at the peak of their powers and ranked near the top of the division with legitimate title aspirations. Last time they met, it was an explosive affair, with both fighters going blow for blow.

UFC 291 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Poirier vs Gaethje | Błachowicz vs Pereira 

It was non-stop fireworks when these two last saw each other in the Octagon. While Gaethje was able to hold his own and outperform Poirier for a large chunk of the fight, it was Poirier who found an opening and landed the knockout blow in the fourth round of this main event bout.

Needless to say, Gaethje will be looking for payback at UFC 291.

Vs Michael Chandler (UFC 268 - Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler trade punches in their lightweight fight during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Gaethje’s fight with Michael Chandler was as textbook of an example of the energy and style that he brings to every fight as you could find.

As usual, Gaethje brought the explosiveness early, wasting no time to go on the attack against Chandler. It was non-stop action from the first minute through the final minute in this bout, with the two going the distance in a decision win for Gaethje, a relatively unusual method of victory for him.

Perhaps most important to Gaethje in this fight was his wrestling ability. The former NCAA Division I wrestler at Northern Colorado relied heavily on his background in this fight against Chandler.

Vs Tony Ferguson (UFC 249 - Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Justin Gaethje punches Tony Ferguson in their UFC interim lightweight championship fight during the UFC 249 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
The night that Justin Gaethje earned the interim lightweight championship was a special one.

Unlike many Gaethje fights, win or lose, where he takes a significant beating from his opponent in addition to the significant damage he deals, this bout was different. Gaethje dominated Tony Ferguson from the very start through the fifth-round stoppage.

RELATED: Poirier vs Gaethje 2 Breakdown

Landing 100 significant strikes to his opponent’s head and 143 in total, this was an all-out display of Gaethje’s abilities on one of the most important nights of his UFC career.

Vs Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Gaethje - Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Justin Gaethje punches Donald Cerrone in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on September 14, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Justin Gaethje made quick work of a UFC legend in Vancouver back in 2019.

In the main event of this Fight Night, Gaethje took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, now a member of the UFC Hall of Fame. In typical Gaethje fashion, he started off the fight swinging and did not let up from then on. The fight was stopped just four minutes in after Gaethje’s dominant performance.

This was a night that solidified Gaethje as a household name not only in the lightweight division, but in the sport, as a whole.

: