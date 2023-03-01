Five Jon Jones Fights To Watch Before UFC 285

Countdown
March 4 is going to be a big night of fights for the UFC. Longtime light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will face former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the undisputed heavyweight title at UFC 285: Jones vs Gane.
How To Watch UFC 285 In Your Country
Before “Bones” takes on Gane in Las Vegas, look back at five of Jones’ must-watch performances that have led many to call Jones the “G.O.A.T.”
When a 23-year-old Jon Jones ascended the UFC light heavyweight rankings, it was a big to see him lined up to face PRIDE champion and MMA icon Mauricio “Shogun” Rua for the light heavyweight belt.
Inside The Heavyweight Transformation Of Jon Jones
What happened at UFC 128 was shocking, as no one expected Jones to run through Shogun on his way to becoming the youngest champion in UFC history – but he did.
Jones unleashed a calculated variety of punches, knees, kicks, and elbows to take his seat upon the throne.
Jones vs Lyoto Machida (UFC 140)
Jones’ win over Lyoto Machida showcased everything that makes “Bones” great.
Machida was an a very experienced and respected opponent, but Jones made it look easy. Jones was dominating the fight when he faked a kick that he followed with a beautiful left hand which dropped Machida to the canvas.
UFC 285 EMBEDDED: All Episodes
Jones pressured Machida before he could fully get up and put him in a standing guillotine that would put a dramatic end to their championship bout.
Machida crashed to the ground unconscious as Jones walked away. It was one of the most memorable moments in UFC history – equal parts amazing and terrifying.
Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 1 (UFC 165)
Jon Jones’ legendary bout with Alexander Gustafsson was an absolute battle. The two light heavyweights went the 25-minute distance and gave fight fans around the globe one of the greatest title fights in UFC history.
The judges declared Jones the winner that night in Toronto, proving that he could push through adversity on the way to victory.
The UFC 165 main event would later be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame fight wing and go down as one of Jones’ most memorable performances.
Jones vs Daniel Cormier 1 (UFC 182)
One of the most storied parts of Jones’ career thus far is his heated rivalry with Daniel Cormier.
These two guys truly didn’t respect one another at the time, and they butted heads physically and verbally every chance they got.
They were finally able to collide and settle things in competition at UFC 182. It was truly impressive the way that Jones beat Cormier. He took the fight to the former Olympic wrestler, taking him down three times and using his grappling and striking to defeat Cormier.
UFC 285 Fight By Fight Breakdown
Cormier was a top challenger, and Jones beating his rival in such dominant fashion proved that he was truly just on another level.
Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 (UFC 214)
Jon Jones | Best Moments
Jon Jones | Best Moments
/
Part one was so good that the UFC knew they had to run Jones vs Cormier back. It was too dramatic, and it was too epic to pass up. Jones had lost his title due to reasons outside the Octagon and Cormier had taken his spot.
Jones and Cormier both had their moments in their highly anticipated rematch, but the stalemate broke in crazy fashion in the third round when Jones landed a head kick that took Cormier’s balance. Jones smelled blood in the water as his foe stumbled and he followed up with relentless punches and elbows that put an end to the fight.
The moment sent the crowd in Anaheim into a frenzy and put an exclamation on the rivalry between Jones and “DC”.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 285: Jones vs Gane, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now!
:
:
Watch UFC
UFC 285 | The G.O.A.T. Is Back
Embedded