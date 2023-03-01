Five Jon Jones Fights To Watch Before UFC 285

New UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones celebrates after defeating Mauricio "Shogun" Rua at UFC 128 at the Prudential Center on March 19, 2011 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Zuffa LLC)

When a 23-year-old Jon Jones ascended the UFC light heavyweight rankings, it was a big to see him lined up to face PRIDE champion and MMA icon Mauricio “Shogun” Rua for the light heavyweight belt.

Inside The Heavyweight Transformation Of Jon Jones

What happened at UFC 128 was shocking, as no one expected Jones to run through Shogun on his way to becoming the youngest champion in UFC history – but he did.

Jones unleashed a calculated variety of punches, knees, kicks, and elbows to take his seat upon the throne.

Jones vs Lyoto Machida (UFC 140)

