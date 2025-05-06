Five Jack Della Maddalena Fights To Watch

It was Della Maddalena’s elite striking and jab that got things going for him early on in the fight as he bloodied Rodriguez’s nose. The Australian was then able to land a left hand that dropped Rodriguez to the canvas, and after a few follow up shots, the referee stepped in to call things. Della Maddalena had arrived in the UFC.

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev

Five months later, Della Maddalena would rack up his second victory in the Octagon. It was another first-round finish, in less than three minutes, and marked his second Performance of the Night bonus in a row.

MORE UFC 315: Fight By Fight Preview | Coach Conversation

Throughout the first minute of the fight, the two welterweights spent time testing each other, throwing a variety of different combinations. Emeev was able to get Della Maddalena to the ground and he almost locked in a choke, but once things got to the feet, the Australian was able to land a left hook to the body, with some follow-up shots to end the fight.