Five Jack Della Maddalena Fights To Watch

It’s been a little more than three years since Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena made his UFC debut against Pete Rodriguez. Since then, Della Maddalena has rattled off seven straight wins in the Octagon, five of them coming by way of finish, including five performance bonuses.
Now, the 28-year-old has a chance to claim UFC gold as he faces welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in Montreal this Saturday at UFC 315. Before he makes the walk to the Octagon, let’s take a look back at some of his best performances on his journey to the title shot.
Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez
After securing his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, Della Maddalena made his first walk to the Octagon against Pete Rodriguez at UFC 270 and he needed less than three minutes to pick up his first UFC win.
It was Della Maddalena’s elite striking and jab that got things going for him early on in the fight as he bloodied Rodriguez’s nose. The Australian was then able to land a left hand that dropped Rodriguez to the canvas, and after a few follow up shots, the referee stepped in to call things. Della Maddalena had arrived in the UFC.
Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev
Five months later, Della Maddalena would rack up his second victory in the Octagon. It was another first-round finish, in less than three minutes, and marked his second Performance of the Night bonus in a row.
Throughout the first minute of the fight, the two welterweights spent time testing each other, throwing a variety of different combinations. Emeev was able to get Della Maddalena to the ground and he almost locked in a choke, but once things got to the feet, the Australian was able to land a left hook to the body, with some follow-up shots to end the fight.
Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts
Della Maddalena’s fight against Danny Roberts marked his third fight of 2022 and his third win in his first year on the roster. And to no one’s surprise, it was another first-round finish for the Perth native, where his striking was once again on display.
From the beginning, Della Maddalena applied pressure to Roberts. Despite Roberts’ toughness, Della Maddalena continued to push forward, ultimately dropping and finishing the fight, 3:24 into the first round.
Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown
Della Maddalena put on a show for his hometown crowd at UFC 284 in Perth, Western Australia. The victory marked his fourth consecutive first-round stoppage since arriving in the UFC, but this time it wasn’t his striking attack that landed him the win, but rather his submission skills.
Two minutes into the first round, Della Maddalena connected on a shot that sent Randy Brown into danger and straight to the canvas. He continued to pour on the shots, before sinking in the rear-naked choke that forced Brown to tap and got the crowd on their feet.
Jack Della Maddalena vs Gilbert Burns
It has been over a year since Della Maddalena’s last fight in the Octagon, but that fight was a memorable one and marked his fifth finish inside the Octagon and fifth performance bonus.
After stopping Gilbert Burns in the third round, Della Maddalena officially solidified himself as a contender in the welterweight division, but it wasn’t an easy fight by any means. Heading into the third round, the Australian was down on the scorecards, but early in the third round he stung Burns, which sent things down to the canvas. After things got back to the feet, Della Maddalena hurt Burns with a knee that sent the Brazilian stumbling, allowing Della Maddalena to land more damage and prompting the referee to end matters.
