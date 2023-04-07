Five Israel Adesanya Fights To Watch Before UFC 287

Adesanya competes in his 10th consecutive title fight and 9th straight headlining bout when he goes for revenge against Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in Miami. The long-standing rivalry between the two is lopsided at the moment, but Pereira’s comeback win at UFC 281 seems to have caused some people to forget how dominant Adesanya has been to this point.

With that in mind, check out these fights to peek at the journey that led Adesanya here:

Adesanya vs Anderson Silva (UFC 234)