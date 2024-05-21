Five Islam Makhachev Fights To Watch

It’s one thing for a promising fighter to run through their competition early in their UFC career. It’s another for their best to come out when they face the best, which is what Islam Makhachev has done in the last few years. The long-praised lightweight struggled to get the right fights to prove himself a championship-caliber fighter, but once the opportunities came, he passed with flying colors.
Now the lightweight champ with a pair of title defenses under his belt, Makhachev is looking at a potential third successful defense when he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, which would tie him with his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Before Makhachev takes on “The Diamond,” take a look at the lightweight champion’s best work in the Octagon:
Any time a fighter scores a finish inside of a minute, it is worth watching.
At UFC 220, Makhachev found a home for a flush left hand, giving him his first knockout win in the Octagon and his first finish since suffering his first professional loss about two years prior.
vs Dan Hooker
UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira (October 30, 2021)
Although Makhachev went into UFC 267 on an eight-fight winning streak and coming off back-to-back submissions of Drew Dober and Thiago Moisés, question marks still rattled around his title aspirations. To that point, he hadn’t fought someone who was viewed as a top contender, but his matchup with Hooker would alleviate some of those concerns.
“The Hangman” was not far removed from a Fight of the Year candidate with Dustin Poirier in 2020 and still seemed within touching distance of title contention. However, Makhachev made mincemeat of Hooker’s grappling before latching on a brutal kimura midway through the first round.
vs Charles Oliveira
UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev (October 22, 2022)
After extending his winning streak to 10, Makhachev finally got his shot at UFC gold. His matchup with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira had everyone salivating.
“Do Bronxs” had just run rampant through the top lightweights in the world, including submission wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje to catapult himself to stardom. The Brazilian’s jiu jitsu prowess figured to give Makhachev’s wrestling attack some problems, but Makhachev would prove those theories were misguided.
vs Alexander Volkanovski
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski (February 12, 2023)
In the aftermath of submitting Charles Oliveira and earning the lightweight title, Makhachev welcomed featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski into the Octagon for an impromptu faceoff. “The Great” had run through the contenders at 145 pounds and sought double-champ status, and the stakes were set. In Perth, Australia, the lightweight title and Volkanovski’s No. 1 pound-for-pound status were on the line, and the two battled in a war of epic proportions. Volkanovski proved a valiant opponent and provided as much adversity for Makhachev as he’d seen in his career. For 25 minutes, the world’s best fighters went back and forth in what was the best fight of 2023.
vs Alexander Volkanovski 2
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 (October 21, 2023)
Originally set to face Oliveira in a rematch one year removed from their original bout, a cut to Oliveira opened the door for Volkanovski to get another crack at lightweight gold on 10 days’ notice. Although the storyline provided plenty of intrigue, Makhachev made his most emphatic statement to date just three minutes into the fight when he uncorked a head kick that ended matters.
