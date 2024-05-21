Five Islam Makhachev Fights To Watch

Now the lightweight champ with a pair of title defenses under his belt, Makhachev is looking at a potential third successful defense when he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, which would tie him with his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Before Makhachev takes on “The Diamond,” take a look at the lightweight champion’s best work in the Octagon: