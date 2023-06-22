 Skip to main content
Ilia Topuria poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Five Ilia Topuria Fights To Watch

“El Matador” Steps Into His First UFC Main Event This Weekend In Jacksonville. We Look Back At His Impressive UFC Career Up To This Point
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas • Jun. 22, 2023

Ilia Topuria’s rise as a UFC featherweight has been a quick one. October 11, 2020, marked his first fight in the Octagon and, since then, he has been on a path that only goes up.

Sitting at a perfect 13-0 record, “El Matador” steps into his first UFC main event this week against Josh Emmett, who is coming off a loss in his first shot at UFC gold. Before Topuria faces Emmett at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, let’s take a look at his journey in the UFC thus far.

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – October 11, 2020, vs Youssef Zalal

Topuria got his UFC career off to a hot start when he handed Youssef Zalal his first UFC loss. The Georgian won the bout via unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi’s Eithad Arena which extended his record to 9-0. This would be Topuria’s only decision win in the UFC, with the rest coming by finish.

Ilia Topuria attempts to submit Youssef Zalal of Morocco in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 11, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Ilia Topuria attempts to submit Youssef Zalal of Morocco in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 11, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

He took the bout on short notice and didn’t waste any time getting to work. It wasn’t an easy victory for Topuria, who had to dig deep in the final minutes, after Zalal nearly submitted him with a guillotine choke in the third round. Topuria kept the pressure on, and ultimately left the night with the victory. The best was yet to come for the featherweight.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori – December 5, 2020, vs Damon Jackson

It took Topuria three minutes to stop his fight with Damon Jackson, ending it with a first-round knockout inside the UFC APEX. With Jackson up against the Octagon, Topuria threw a jab to the body that wobbled Jackson and from there it was light work. Topuria finished it off with a few punches that sent Jackson to the canvas, forcing the referee to come in and stop it.

The victory pushed Topuria’s record to 10-0.

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 –July 10, 2021, vs Ryan Hall 

Prior to this fight, Topuria promised to get a first-round knockout and he delivered, snapping Hall’s eight fight win streak with 13 seconds left to go in round one.

There was a little bit of back-and-forth between the two combatants throughout the round, each getting their chance to land a few punches. In the final minute of the round, Hall tried to throw a spinning back kick and landed on the mat. This led Topuria to start raining down strikes on the ground, forcing the bout to be halted.

Ilia Topuria of Germany reacts after his victory over Ryan Hall in their featherweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Ilia Topuria of Germany reacts after his victory over Ryan Hall in their featherweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall –March 19, 2022, vs Jai Herbert

Topuria made his lightweight debut against Jai Herbert inside the O2 Arena in London and it did not disappoint, earning him Performance of the Night honors with a second-round knockout.

Forty-five seconds into the fight, Topuria got dropped by a head kick, which led to a back-and-forth battle between the pair throughout the rest of the round. Topuria landed a takedown halfway through the round, but Herbert was able to defend and get back up, allowing him to land more hard shots to end the round.

Ilia Topuria of Spain punches Jai Herbert of England in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Ilia Topuria of Spain punches Jai Herbert of England in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Things started to click for Topuria in the second round as he landed a right hand that sent Herbert down to the canvas and out, leaving Topuria as the winner.

 UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev – December 10, 2022, vs Bryce Mitchell

The 26-year-old’s biggest test to date came against Bryce Mitchell inside T-Mobile Arena during UFC 282. He passed it with flying colors, submitting a fellow featherweight prospect in the second round.

Ilia Topuria reacts after defeating Bryce Mitchell by submission during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Ilia Topuria reacts after defeating Bryce Mitchell by submission during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

During the first round, it was Topuria who excelled in the striking game, but Mitchell ended the round in top position. Heading into the middle frame, it was all gas no brakes for Topuria, who hurt Mitchell on the feet, leaving him bloodied up as he took him down to the canvas. Just moments later, Topuria secured the arm-triangle choke to extend his record in the UFC to 5-0 and his overall record to 13-0. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria, live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Prelims start at 11:30am ET/8:30am PT, while the main card kicks off on ABC at 3pm ET/12pm PT. 

