Five Ilia Topuria Fights To Watch

Sitting at a perfect 13-0 record, “El Matador” steps into his first UFC main event this week against Josh Emmett, who is coming off a loss in his first shot at UFC gold. Before Topuria faces Emmett at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, let’s take a look at his journey in the UFC thus far.

Jacksonville's Fight By Fight Preview

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – October 11, 2020, vs Youssef Zalal

Topuria got his UFC career off to a hot start when he handed Youssef Zalal his first UFC loss. The Georgian won the bout via unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi’s Eithad Arena which extended his record to 9-0. This would be Topuria’s only decision win in the UFC, with the rest coming by finish.